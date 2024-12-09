Open Extended Reactions

The NFL is a "next man up" league. By extension, your fantasy football league is as well. You acquired your team during the draft, but it's the moves you make as the season unfolds that will ultimately decide whether you're playoff-bound or planning for next season. Every week, we'll help you identify the players available in more than 50% of ESPN leagues whose value has taken a turn for the better and should be added to your roster as starters or as smart stashes for your bench.

Next man up

Capital One Bowl Mania Go perfect in your bowl picks and win up to $1 million, plus more prizes! Make Your Picks

The fantasy playoffs begin in Week 15 for many leagues. Whether you're competing for a championship or just trying to avoid a last-place punishment that could go viral on social media, I'm here to help.

Every season, a few players come out of nowhere to help managers win championships. We're talking playoff heroes -- waiver-wire gems who turn into instant starters. By season's end, you're kicking yourself for having overlooked them. Sincere McCormick (rostered in 11.2% of ESPN leagues) of the Las Vegas Raiders could be that guy this year.

McCormick has solidified himself as the Raiders' top running back with injuries keeping both Zamir White and Alexander Mattison sidelined for three straight games. The former practice squad player has looked sharp, totaling 27 rushing attempts over the last two games with 60-plus rushing yards in both contests, and it's even more impressive that he averages 5.2 yards per carry.

The snap count suggests that McCormick will continue to dominate both early-down and short-yardage situations moving forward. With upcoming matchups against the Jacksonville Jaguars and New Orleans Saints -- two defenses ranked in the top eight in terms of most RB fantasy points allowed -- McCormick should be at the top of your waiver wire priorities.

Other RB options

Tank Bigsby and the Jaguars have an easier-than-usual schedule the rest of the way. Steve Roberts-Imagn Images

Tank Bigsby, Jacksonville Jaguars (35.6%): Bigsby and Travis Etienne Jr. played on similar snap counts in Week 14. However, Bigsby (19) had more overall touches than Etienne because the Jaguars kept the game close. With a soft remaining schedule against the Jets, Raiders, and Titans, this usage could continue. Bigsby has been productive this season, averaging 16.1 fantasy points in games when he's had double-digit touches.

Braelon Allen (48.7%) and Isaiah Davis (3.4%), New York Jets: Breece Hall was inactive in Week 14 because of a left knee injury -- the same knee in which he tore his ACL only two years ago. With the Jets out of playoff contention, there's no reason to rush him back. Still, reports indicate Hall is expected to return in Week 15. Against the Dolphins on Sunday, Allen and Davis split snaps and touches in the backfield. Davis had the better fantasy performance with 15.7 points, thanks to a key rushing touchdown. The Jets also have one of the most favorable schedules for fantasy running backs the rest of the way, so at the very least, you should stash one of these two on your bench in case Hall suffers a setback.

Next QB up

Matthew Stafford was the quarterback who came out of the Rams-Bills game with a win. Getty Images

Matthew Stafford, Los Angeles Rams (38.1%): Stafford has been on fire lately. He scored 18-plus fantasy points in five of his last seven games, while completing nearly 67% of his passes. With Puka Nacua and Cooper Kupp as his go-to receivers, Stafford is thriving. He faces a 49ers defense in Week 15 that has allowed 19.0 QB fantasy points per game over the last three weeks. This matchup has all the ingredients of another strong performance from Stafford.

Other QB options

Jameis Winston, Cleveland Browns (19.9%): Winston is the definition of boom-or-bust. Since the Browns' Week 10 bye, he's had two games with over 26 fantasy points and two with under 15. It's risky, but don't overlook him. Winston faces the Chiefs, Bengals, and Dolphins to close out the fantasy season, all teams that score a lot of points. That will give him many chances to play catch-up, and that means throwing the ball. He's worth consideration in deeper formats.

Bryce Young, Carolina Panthers (4.3%): Young had a tough outing against the Eagles in Week 14, putting up just 12.5 fantasy points. The Panthers face the Cowboys, Cardinals, and Buccaneers in Weeks 15-17. Dallas and Tampa Bay are both in the top six in terms of most QB fantasy points allowed. Young might be worth a look for the playoff push if you're in a deeper league.

Next WR up

Once he returns from his concussion, Romeo Doubs could prove very valuable to the fantasy managers who trust him. Dan Powers-Imagn Images

Romeo Doubs, Green Bay Packers (41.3%): Doubs has missed the past two games due to a concussion, but there's a strong chance he'll return in Week 15 against the Seahawks. Green Bay has a crowded receiving room with playmakers like Jayden Reed and Christian Watson, which makes it tricky to decide which Packers wideout to trust. The Packers' fantasy playoff schedule also includes matchups with the Saints and Vikings. New Orleans and Minnesota's defenses allow a lot of WR fantasy points, with both ranking in the top six most generous defenses to receivers.

Other WR options

Cedric Tillman (36.0%) and Elijah Moore (23.6%), Cleveland Browns: Winston has done an excellent job spreading the ball around, making both Tillman and Moore intriguing options for the fantasy playoffs. Tillman missed the last two games due to a concussion and was relatively quiet in Weeks 11 and 12. However, we can't forget his impressive run from Weeks 7-9, where he put up 18-plus fantasy points in three straight games. Moore has been productive when targeted, averaging a solid 0.67 fantasy points per target this season. Both players are worth adding to your rosters for depth.

Adam Thielen, Carolina Panthers (38.7%): Thielen has thrived since returning from his hamstring injury, building great chemistry with Young. Over the past two games, he's had double-digit targets and 19-plus fantasy points in both contests. Jalen Coker has been out during this stretch, and it's unclear how he'll fit back into the WR rotation. That said, with Thielen performing at this level, why change what's working? His recent consistency makes him a great option in all leagues, and the connection with Young is something to watch and enjoy.

play 0:43 Was Jalen McMillan's Week 14 performance a sign of things to come? Field Yates gives credit to rookie Jalen McMillan for his best NFL performance, but does not have him in his top 30 wide receivers for fantasy moving forward.

Jalen McMillan, Tampa Bay Buccaneers (8.5%): McMillan scored a season-high 21.9 fantasy points against the Raiders on Sunday, reaching the end zone twice in a breakout game for the 2024 third-rounder out of Washington. He's worth adding in deeper leagues, but keep in mind that McMillan has seen seven-plus targets in only three games this season. The Buccaneers have a favorable schedule the rest of the way, but it would be encouraging to see McMillan receive more consistent targets behind Mike Evans.

Next TE up

Pat Freiermuth, Pittsburgh Steelers (48.2%): Freiermuth has stepped up in the Steelers' passing game since their Week 9 bye, scoring 10-plus fantasy points in five straight games. However, he's seen four-plus targets in just two of those games, and Russell Wilson's modest 30.4 passing attempts per game is worth noting. If you need a tight end, don't overlook Freiermuth as he faces the Ravens and Chiefs in Weeks 16 and 17, both ranking among the top-eight most generous defenses for TE fantasy points allowed.

Another TE option

Juwan Johnson, New Orleans Saints (13.9%): The Saints are running low on receiving playmakers. Chris Olave is on IR and both Rashid Shaheed and Taysom Hill are done for the season. Johnson stepped up against the Giants on Sunday with five targets and 15 fantasy points. Looking ahead, he faces the Packers and Raiders in Weeks 16 and 17. Both those defenses rank among the top-10 most-generous defenses for TE fantasy points. This makes Johnson a reliable option for fantasy managers in deeper leagues during the fantasy playoffs.