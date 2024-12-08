Open Extended Reactions

Week 14 of the 2024 fantasy football season featured big surprises. Who were the big winners and losers? Which players received A and F grades?

Matt Bowen and Tristan H. Cockcroft offer their analysis, and Seth Walder provides his grades. We also asked NFL Nation reporters to answer questions about what happened in the Thursday and Sunday games.

Jump to a topic:

Ranking winners | Ranking losers

Who got an A | Who got an F

Biggest injuries and what's next

Top questions from Week 14

Ranking fantasy winners of Week 14

1. Sam Darnold, QB, and Jordan Addison and Justin Jefferson, WRs, Minnesota Vikings

Crown them all big winners, as for only the second time all season, a team saw its quarterback as well as two wide receivers exceed 30 PPR fantasy points, as the Vikings' Darnold and Addison set personal bests with their 34.58 and 39.3 points and Jefferson scored 32.2. For Jefferson, it was his 13th career 30-point performance, moving him into a tie with Mike Evans for fourth-most among active wide receivers. For Darnold, it was a fourth consecutive game of multiple touchdown passes without an interception, greatly enhancing his fantasy appeal ahead of an up-and-down playoff schedule (CHI, @SEA, GB, @DET). And for Addison, it was his third game of at least eight targets and 15 points in his past four, as his role has expanded in the offense with defenses spending more time keying on Jefferson. Things do get tougher for the Vikings in their next matchup against the Chicago Bears, but Darnold should be a high-end, lower-risk QB2, Jefferson a must-start and Addison a worthwhile fantasy WR3 for that game. -- Cockcroft