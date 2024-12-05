Matt Bowen's ultimate guide to the fantasy football playoffs

Open Extended Reactions

One more week. It's almost playoff time in fantasy football. And when we get there, it's about one thing and one thing only: scoring the most points in your head-to-head matchup each week. That's it.

You might be thinking, "Isn't that what we were trying to do every week during the regular season, too?" Of course, but we all know this means more. It's win-or-go-home time.

So, how do we make this happen?

I'm giving you my guide to the fantasy playoffs. But it's not about rankings or player projections. Instead, this is a guide built on strategies that will allow your team, the one you drafted back in August or early September, to make it to the championship stage.

With 13 million people playing fantasy football at ESPN this year, it's impossible for me to account for all league types. So, this column is mostly centered on 10- and 12-team leagues. If you're in deeper or shallower setups, you may need to make slight adjustments to the advice below, but rest assured there is something for everyone in here.

Tricks for the waiver wire? Yeah, we'll look at those. Managing quarterbacks, too. You might need more than one to win a title. The top insurance backs are here -- and I ranked them. Plus, I have notes on what defenses to stream, in addition to some thoughts on how to free up roster space.

Remember, this is playoff football. This is not a time to be nice or to make members of your league happy. Your job is to advance. It's the business of winning now. And I can help.

The reason this column is running a week before the fantasy playoffs begin is because there are things you can do now to set your team up for postseason success.

Be prepared to pounce on Week 14 drops