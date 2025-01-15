Open Extended Reactions

Many MMA fighters had a great year in 2024. We saw some claim their first title in a major promotion. And there were those who reclaimed titles they previously held. But no MMA fighter had a better 12-month stretch than UFC light heavyweight champion Alex Pereira.

Pereira reeled off three successful title defenses, including wins over two fighters who previously held the title, Jamahal Hill and Jiří Procházka. But even with such a great performance in 2024, Pereira isn't projected to have the best year in 2025. So, who is the fighter who ended Islam Makhachev's two-year run atop our MMA rank list?

Which fighters are poised to have the best 2025? We assembled our panel of MMA experts to determine who will thrive the most. This isn't a ranking of the best fighters on the planet. Instead, it's a projection of who will succeed over the next 12 months based on current performance, upcoming fights and other out-of-the-cage variables. Did your favorite fighter make the cut?

Brett Okamoto, Andreas Hale, Jeff Wagenheim and Dre Waters assess what might be in store in 2025 for 50 of the sport's top fighters.

Previous rank: No. 8

UFC interim heavyweight champion

MMA record: 15-3

The interim heavyweight champion entered 2024 with seven UFC wins via finish, and no opponent had lasted longer than seven minutes in the Octagon with him. Aspinall added another knockout win last year, avenging his only UFC loss by flattening Curtis Blaydes in 60 seconds. His unique combination of technique, speed, size and power has many fans considering the Brit as the future of the heavyweight division. And if he hits his target in 2025, there will be no "future" but rather a glorious present: Aspinall will have become one of the most dominant forces the division has ever seen. A seemingly obvious collision course with Jon Jones is on the docket. Should the fight with Jones come to fruition, Aspinall could become the first man to truly defeat "Bones" in a fight. And if he accomplishes that feat -- which many believe he can do -- there's not much any fighter can do to take the top spot from him. -- Hale

2. Alex Pereira

Previous rank: No. 2

UFC light heavyweight champion

MMA record: 12-2

The only reason Pereira isn't No. 1 is that Aspinall is expected to fight Jon Jones next, which is the biggest fight in the sport. Pereira has established himself as one of the most entertaining and active fighters in the world. And as he flirts with the idea of moving up to heavyweight, he'll be firmly in the conversation about the most influential fighters in the game. -- Okamoto

Previous rank: No. 10

UFC featherweight champion

MMA record: 16-0

Topuria marched through 2024 by defeating two of the greatest featherweights in UFC history with knockout wins over former champions Alexander Volkanovski and Max Holloway. What can he do for an encore? He could defend the 145-pound title against one of the worthy contenders. Or he could move to lightweight and attempt to become a two-division champion. Whatever he decides, the heavy-handed Georgian will have the spotlight on him and the potential to have a 2025 that is just as good as, if not better than, his 2024. -- Hale

Previous rank: No. 20

UFC middleweight

MMA record: 14-0

For the first time in recent memory, there's optimism around Chimaev's ability to finally reach his potential. He appeared to do a lot of growing up in 2024. If he can remain healthy and not disappear from the sport for long periods, no one has as much potential. If he fights two or three times in 2025, he could go into 2026 as the biggest star in MMA. -- Okamoto

5. Islam Makhachev

Previous rank: No. 1

UFC lightweight champion

MMA record: 26-1

Makhachev's reigning dominance and a little inactivity are the only things preventing him from competing for the top spot on this list. But after turning back Dustin Poirier in 2024, ESPN's No. 1 pound-for-pound fighter is primed for a strong 2025 that will likely see him fight twice this calendar year. He kicks things off with a highly anticipated rematch with Arman Tsarukyan at UFC 311 this weekend, and if he wins, his options are plentiful. He could defend his title and stake his claim as the greatest lightweight in UFC history or pursue another championship in the welterweight division. -- Hale

Previous rank: No. 5

UFC strawweight champion

MMA record: 25-3

Last year was ho-hum for the UFC's strawweight champion, as she recorded just one title defense by decision against Yan Xiaonan. This year could be a lot more interesting. The title defense against Tatiana Suarez at UFC 312 in February is one the sport has been waiting on for a long time, and if the right dominoes fall, this might be the year we see Zhang try to become a two-weight champion at flyweight. -- Okamoto

Previous rank: No. 50

UFC women's bantamweight

MMA record: 18-1

Harrison started 2024 as the newest member of the UFC roster and punched her ticket to a title opportunity with wins over Holly Holm and Ketlen Vieira. She'll inevitably get a shot at the women's bantamweight championship this year against Julianna Peña, and you'll be hard-pressed to find anybody who believes Harrison won't exit the cage with gold around her waist. Should she win, would that be enough to persuade Amanda Nunes to come out of retirement and face her in possibly the biggest women's fight in UFC history? It could happen and place Harrison squarely in the debate for best women's fighter in MMA history. The potential is there; all Harrison needs is the opportunity. -- Hale

Previous rank: No. 11

UFC welterweight

MMA record: 19-0

Rakhmonov is on pace in terms of when we thought he'd arrive at a title fight. He goes into this year on the short list of fighters who could enjoy a serious breakthrough because his next fight will be for a title. He's a proven finisher and holds the support of an entire country in Kazakhstan. If he continues to finish fights and command the enthusiasm of that region, his stock will rise. -- Okamoto

Previous rank: No. 6

UFC men's flyweight champion

MMA record: 29-5

Any questions about Pantoja's place among the flyweight greats were quelled with a strong showing in 2024, when he knocked off Steve Erceg and Kai Asakura in defense of his UFC flyweight championship. He will attempt to improve on that standing in 2025. Although the likelihood of pulling Demetrious Johnson out of retirement is remote, Pantoja can tighten his grip as the flyweight king by turning in two title defenses this year as well. The only real issue preventing him from being higher on this list is that he has already knocked off most of the division. He is just now reaching his final form and will be a tall task for any fighter looking to challenge him. -- Hale

Previous rank: No. 31

UFC men's bantamweight

MMA record: 18-0

Nurmagomedov has always had the talent, and he has always had the name. What he needed were opportunities. He's getting them now, as he's starting 2025 with a title fight against Merab Dvalishvili on Saturday. Just like his cousin Khabib and his teammate Islam Makhachev, he has No. 1 pound-for-pound fighter in the world potential. -- Okamoto

Previous rank: No. 21

UFC lightweight

MMA record: 35-10

There's not another active fighter on the planet who makes a sold-out arena pop quite like Oliveira. And it doesn't matter where -- the world loves itself some Charles Oliveira. Potential big fights await in a lightweight title fight, a BMF fight against Max Holloway and maybe a fight with featherweight champ Ilia Topuria. If Oliveira wins in 2025, he'll be an even bigger star than he is now, which is saying something. -- Okamoto

Previous rank: NR

UFC featherweight

MMA record: 26-6

It will be tough to top 2024 for Lopes. The featherweight contender won three fights last year, including beating former title challenger Brian Ortega. Now Lopes has his eyes set on the title, an opportunity he will likely get before the year ends. But he might have to take another fight before getting a title shot, perhaps against former title challenger Yair Rodriguez or rising contender Movsar Evloev. -- Waters

Previous rank: No. 24

UFC women's flyweight champion

MMA record: 24-4-1

It's not yet known if Shevchenko is truly slowing down or if Alexa Grasso was her kryptonite, but "Bullet" snatched the flyweight title back with a strong showing in 2024. Although she's closing in on age 37, Shevchenko remains remarkably well-rounded and could round back into the dominant form that saw her peel off seven consecutive title defenses. New challenges await in 2025 as Manon Fiorot, Erin Blanchfield and Maycee Barber are waiting for their number to be called. -- Hale

14. Merab Dvalishvili

Previous rank: No. 17

UFC men's bantamweight champion MMA record: 18-4

A year ago, Dvalishvili was a contender who seemed destined for the top. Today, he is at the peak of the sport as a champion. But that elevated status will be threatened Saturday when he defends the UFC bantamweight title against Umar Nurmagomedov, so Dvalishvili's path ahead is unclear. -- Wagenheim

Previous rank: NR

PFL 2024 women's flyweight champion

MMA record: 14-0

You can't say Ditcheva came out of nowhere, as she had already started to garner attention in PFL Europe in 2023 -- but the way she dominated top-level competition in 2024 was unexpected. She's the real deal and then some. Ditcheva made hard challenges look easy last year. PFL will be under pressure to give her meaningful opportunities. If they come through, her stardom should rise. -- Okamoto

16. Tatiana Suarez

Previous rank: No. 28

UFC strawweight

MMA record: 11-0

Suarez would take a huge step toward having her best year if she can claim the title from Zhang Weili at UFC 312 on Feb. 8. In a perfect world for Suarez, that would be only the start of the year's accomplishments, though. If she can pair that potential win with shaking off the injury bug that has held her back in recent years and defend the belt at least once, that will be a great 2025. -- Waters

17. Max Holloway

Previous rank: No. 19

UFC lightweight

MMA record: 26-8

Holloway's featherweight run ended on a sour note at the hands of Ilia Topuria, but campaigning at lightweight might be just what the doctor ordered for "Blessed." He already owns the 2024 knockout of the year in the weight class against Justin Gaethje, and he could move up the 155-pound ladder toward a title shot in a new weight class before he calls it a career. It's hard to believe that he just turned 33 years old and could have another run in him. One thing we have learned is never count out Holloway. -- Hale

Previous rank: NR

UFC welterweight

MMA record: 17-2

After not appearing in MMA Rank a year ago, Della Maddalena fought only once in 2024 but made it count, knocking out onetime UFC title challenger Gilbert Burns for his 17th straight win. Della Maddalena goes into the year in the top five of ESPN's welterweight rankings. -- Wagenheim

Previous rank: No. 23

UFC middleweight champion

MMA record: 22-2

According to our list, Du Plessis enters 2025 with nearly the same outlook as 2024 -- and we might come to regret not giving him a higher rank. He's favored to beat Sean Strickland in a rematch in February. If he wins that bout, he'll likely face Khamzat Chimaev in a massive fight. And the UFC continues to explore the possibility of having him fight in South Africa. This could be a big year for Du Plessis. -- Okamoto

20. Jon Jones

Previous rank: No. 14

UFC lightweight champion

MMA record: 28-1

The path for Jones to have the best year of any MMA fighter is already laid out for him -- beat Tom Aspinall. That is the biggest fight the UFC could make this year, and it's been speculated that it will be the last fight of Jones' storied career. If Jones wins, it will cement him as the best heavyweight in the sport on his way out the door. -- Waters

Previous rank: NR

UFC middleweight

MMA record: 17-1

The Fighting Nerds leader has immense potential, and his wins over Paul Craig and Jared Cannonier have put the middleweight division on notice. His extraordinary fight IQ and athleticism have his arrow pointing straight up in 2025. He's almost certain to land a fight with a former champion before the year ends and, if things shake out in his favor, Borralho could find himself challenging for a UFC championship by the end of the year. -- Hale

22. Arman Tsarukyan

Previous rank: No. 25

UFC lightweight

MMA record: 22-3

This ranking could feel too low by the end of Saturday night, as Tsarukyan challenges Islam Makhachev for the lightweight title at UFC 311. If Tsarukyan wins, it will be a big year for him no matter what's ahead, because the 155-pound division is stacked with interesting fights. -- Wagenheim

23. Dustin Poirier

Previous rank: No. 38

UFC lightweight

MMA record: 30-9

This year is guaranteed to be meaningful for Poirier, as he's positioned to make the final walk of his career. His last fight could be in his home state of Louisiana, which would make it only feel bigger. -- Okamoto

24. Manon Fiorot

Previous rank: NR

UFC women's flyweight

MMA record: 12-1

This could be the year Fiorot's seven-fight undefeated streak inside the Octagon leads to a title shot. The flyweight contender has beaten everyone the UFC has placed in front of her, including former title challenger Mayra Bueno Silva, former two-time strawweight champion Rose Namajunas and most recently top prospect Erin Blanchfield. Fiorot should fight for the title this year. If she beats women's flyweight GOAT Valentina Shevchenko to claim the title, that alone could be enough to be one of the best years in all of the sport. -- Waters

25. Sean O'Malley

Previous rank: No. 12

UFC middleweight

MMA record: 18-2

O'Malley's ascension was halted by Merab Dvalishvili in 2024, but that doesn't mean his latest setback won't turn into a major comeback. Due to his star power, O'Malley will likely find himself right back in title contention when he returns to action midyear. His exceptional striking will make him a viable threat to regain the bantamweight title, regardless of who stands opposite him. -- Hale

Previous rank: No. 15

UFC welterweight champion

MMA record: 24-3

Why did Muhammad fall 11 spots even though he became UFC champion in the time since the last MMA Rank? Clearly, our voters do not favor him to hold on to the belt with the undefeated and dominant Shavkat Rakhmonov ready to shoot his shot. -- Wagenheim

Previous rank: NR

UFC welterweight

MMA record: 21-6

Buckley debuts on this list after a 4-0 campaign in 2024. It seems unlikely he'll repeat that level of activity, but the fights are also much more meaningful. And he could even see title contention in 2025. -- Okamoto

28. Sean Strickland

Previous rank: No. 18

UFC middleweight

MMA record: 29-6

For the second consecutive year, Strickland kicks off his new year headlining a UFC pay-per-view. That positions him to have a great year. If he beats Dricus Du Plessis to reclaim the UFC middleweight title on Feb. 8 at UFC 312, his next challenge will likely be keeping the title from Khamzat Chimaev. If -- and that's a big if -- Strickland can win both of those fights, that would be tough for anyone to top. -- Waters

Previous rank: NR

UFC men's flyweight

MMA record: 16-1

Taira's rapid ascent up the flyweight ladder was stunted with a loss to Brandon Royval in a thrilling showdown in October. At 24 years old, Taira has plenty of time to recalibrate and use that loss as a learning opportunity as he charges toward title contention in 2025. The skills are there and his battle with Royval proved that he has what it takes to put it all together and have a strong 2025. -- Hale

Previous rank: NR

UFC welterweight

MMA record: 15-1

A year ago, Machado Garry was undefeated, but he had plenty of doubters as he hovered in the middle of the 170-pound top 10. Now he has a loss on his record -- but he showed, even in defeat to Shavkat Rakhmonov, that he can hang with the best. Overall, a net gain. -- Wagenheim

Previous rank: No. 3

UFC welterweight

MMA record: 22-4

Edwards kind of fell off the map in 2024, due to losing his title and essentially disappearing from the public eye. He's a quiet, private individual, but the odds are he can still fight. A comeback shouldn't surprise anyone. -- Okamoto

Previous rank: No. 26

Bellator lightweight champion

MMA record: 18-0

Nurmagomedov's lower placement on this list is more about the lack of opportunities available to him than his skills inside the cage. Nurmagomedov will have a big fight against Paul Hughes at PFL Road to Dubai Champions Series on Jan. 25, but beyond that, his options are unclear. -- Waters

33. Alexander Volkanovski

Previous rank: No. 9

UFC featherweight

MMA record: 26-4

Two consecutive knockout losses have sent Volkanovski tumbling down the ladder. His lone 2024 fight saw him drop the featherweight title to Ilia Topuria, and many fans have questioned his future. He'll have some time to think about his next move and will aim to get his mojo back in 2025. -- Hale

Previous rank: No. 13

UFC middleweight

MMA record: 24-4

Adesanya's only fight of 2024 -- against Dricus Du Plessis -- was a failed attempt to regain the title he had lost in 2023. That's two losses in a row for the two-time former champion. On Feb. 1, Adesanya will face Nassourdine Imavov in his first nontitle bout in six years. -- Wagenheim

Previous rank: No. 37

UFC men's flyweight

MMA record: 22-8-2

Moreno is a long shot to outperform this ranking of No. 35. He looked incredible in his last bout. He's 0-3 against champion Alexandre Pantoja, but if he somehow beats Pantoja in 2025, it'd be a huge year. -- Okamoto

Previous rank: No. 29

UFC men's bantamweight

MMA record: 17-5

Sandhagen was just one fight from earning a title shot last year. Though that fight against Umar Nurmagomedov didn't go his way, there should still be plenty of optimism for the bantamweight contender considering his skill and the fresh matchups available for him. -- Waters

37. Yan Xiaonan

Previous rank: No. 41

UFC strawweight

MMA record: 19-4

Yan was overmatched when she challenged Zhang Weili for the strawweight title, but she put together a gutsy performance that proved she belonged in the upper crust of the division. That momentum carried her to a win over Tabatha Ricci to close the year, and she'll look to work back into title contention in 2025. -- Hale

Previous rank: NR

UFC light heavyweight

MMA record: 20-1-1

Ankalaev won twice in 2024 to extend his unbeaten run to 13 in a row, a streak extending to 2018. If his next step is a shot at champion Alex Pereira, No. 2 in the ESPN pound-for-pound rankings, it will be a high-profile opportunity. -- Wagenheim

Previous rank: NR

UFC lightweight

MMA record: 20-5-1

"Money" Moicano has already won over the hearts of UFC fans. Now he needs to keep stacking wins in the Octagon for one good stretch in 2025 and his stock will soar. -- Okamoto

Previous rank: NR

UFC men's bantamweight

MMA record: 18-5

Yan ended a three-fight losing streak last year with two solid unanimous decision wins over Song Yadong and Deiveson Figueiredo. Now the former bantamweight champion is firmly back in the hunt for the title, with plenty of interesting options for opponents. A rematch against Sean O'Malley could be a great way to earn a shot at the champ. -- Waters

41. Erin Blanchfield

Previous rank: No. 7

UFC women's flyweight

MMA record: 13-2

The 25-year-old hit a speedbump on her rapid ascent up the flyweight ladder against Manon Fiorot, but she showed new wrinkles in her game against Rose Namajunas, rallying to upend the former strawweight champion to close 2024. Don't be surprised if Blanchfield shows improvement and challenges for a title by the end of 2025. -- Hale

42. Jiří Procházka

Previous rank: No. 22

UFC light heavyweight

MMA record: 30-5-1

Procházka's only two losses since 2015 came against the current champion, Alex Pereira, but those defeats came in two of his three most recent bouts. Procházka, a former champ, has an opportunity to turn things around on Saturday when he faces another ex-champ, Jamahal Hill. -- Wagenheim

Previous rank: No. 27

PFL Super Fights heavyweight champion

MMA record: 18-3

Ngannou's outlook is lower in 2025 than 2024 only because he's now one year older and there are no obvious opponents for him. He'll always be one of the most remarkable stories in the game, he just simply isn't fighting frequently enough to make the same impact as some others. -- Okamoto

Previous rank: NR

UFC men's flyweight

MMA record: 25-11

Kara-France may be low on this list, but he is in a great position to outperform his No. 44 ranking. The former flyweight title challenger is coming off an impressive first-round knockout win over fellow title challenger Steve Erceg. Considering Kara-France is the only UFC fighter in the top five of ESPN's flyweight rankings who has not yet fought Alexandre Pantoja, he could be in the front of the line for a shot at the champion. Dethroning one of the best flyweights in UFC history would be one of the top moments of 2025. -- Waters

45. Movsar Evloev

Previous rank: NR

UFC featherweight

MMA record: 19-0

It may not always be electrifying, but Evloev's exceptional grappling is why he remains undefeated. Turning back both Arnold Allen and former bantamweight champion Aljamain Sterling has set the Russian on a course for a title opportunity in 2025, and his high-level wrestling will be a massive hurdle for whoever holds gold. -- Hale

46. Arnold Allen

Previous rank: NR

UFC featherweight

MMA record: 20-3

Allen began 2024 with his second loss in a row, but he got back on track with a July victory over Giga Chikadze. Can he build upon that once he gets booked for his first fight of this year? -- Wagenheim

47. Yair Rodriguez

Previous rank: No. 43

UFC featherweight

MMA record: 16-5

It's a little quiet around Rodriguez at the moment, but make no mistake: That could change in an instant. A big main event in Mexico, perhaps. And one win would put him in line for a massive fight against Ilia Topuria. -- Okamoto

Previous rank: No. 34

Bellator bantamweight champion

MMA record: 20-1

Mix is in a similar position as Usman Nurmagomedov -- he's one of the best fighters in the sport in his division, but the lack of potential fights for him affects his placement on this list. If Mix can book multiple fights this year, he could have a great year. But will he get the opportunities? -- Waters

49. Julianna Peña

Previous rank: NR

UFC women's bantamweight champion

MMA record: 13-5

Sooner or later, the sport will have to put respect on the name of "The Venezuelan Vixen." She squeezed by Raquel Pennington in 2024 to become a two-time champion and is expected to defend her bantamweight crown against Kayla Harrison at some point. She'll be the betting underdog in that fight, but Peña is used to upsetting the apple cart. Ask Amanda Nunes. -- Hale

50. Alexa Grasso

Previous rank: No. 4

UFC women's flyweight

MMA record: 16-4-1

Grasso was riding high a year ago, having dethroned Valentina Shevchenko by submission early in 2023 and then retaining the title in a rematch that was scored a draw. But she lost the belt last September, and her severe drop in MMA Rank indicates that our voters believe her opportunities will be few after three straight fights with Shevchenko. -- Wagenheim