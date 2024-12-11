Combat sports star Nate Diaz is facing a misdemeanor battery charge in Las Vegas.

According to TMZ, the charge stems from an August incident in which Diaz, 39, allegedly shoved a bouncer at a nightclub. He is accused of striking the bouncer just outside of Omnia at Caesars Palace.

An arrest warrant was issued by the state of Nevada in October. In September, a video circulated online that appeared to show a brief altercation between Diaz and another man outside a Las Vegas nightclub.

Diaz's representatives were not immediately available for comment.

Diaz is one of the biggest stars in UFC history. He left the promotion 2022 after a win over Tony Ferguson but has hinted at an eventual return numerous times.

He boxed Jake Paul in August 2023 and lost by unanimous decision. He appeared in the ring again in July and defeated former UFC foe Jorge Masvidal in a closely fought majority decision.