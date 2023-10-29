Open Extended Reactions

Week 8 of the 2023 fantasy football season featured big surprises. Who were the big winners and losers? Which players received "A" and "F" grades?

Matt Bowen and Tristan H. Cockcroft offer their analysis, and Seth Walder provides his grades. We also asked NFL Nation reporters to answer questions about what happened in the Thursday and Sunday games.

Ranking fantasy winners of Week 8

1. CeeDee Lamb, WR; Dak Prescott, QB, Dallas Cowboys: Lamb lit up the Rams defense on Sunday, posting career highs in fantasy scoring (41.0 PPR points), receptions (12) and receiving yards (158), while also adding two scores. He worked all three levels of the field in this one, set-up coverage at the top of the route and showcased his catch and run traits. Prescott was dialed-in here too, completing 80% of his throws versus LA, finishing with 304 yards passing and four touchdowns. And over the last two games, Prescott has connected with Lamb on 19 of 21 targets. Up next is a divisional matchup versus the Eagles in Week 9. -- Bowen