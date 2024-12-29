Open Extended Reactions

Week 17 of the 2024 fantasy football season featured big surprises. Who were the big winners and losers? Which players received A and F grades?

Matt Bowen and Tristan H. Cockcroft offer their analysis, and Seth Walder provides his grades.

Jump to a topic:

Ranking winners | Ranking losers

Who got an A | Who got an F

Biggest injuries and what's next

Ranking fantasy winners of Week 17

1. Baker Mayfield, QB; Mike Evans, WR, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

With a matchup against the talent-deficient Panthers defense, Mayfield hit season highs across the board in points (34.56), passing yards (359) and touchdowns (five). Mayfield was absolutely dialed in, completing 84.4% of his throws. Evans, who scored 29.7 points, caught eight of his nine targets for 97 yards, including two low red zone touchdown receptions. With a Week 18 matchup against a Saints team just playing out the schedule, Mayfield will remain a locked-in QB1. You can bet on that, while Evans fits here as a lower-tier WR1. -- Bowen