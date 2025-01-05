Fantasy Football Year in Review: 2024 takeaways and a look ahead to 2025

Open Extended Reactions

The 2024 fantasy football season had a little bit of everything, but what are the biggest takeaways as you look ahead to 2025?

Matt Bowen and Tristan H. Cockcroft offer a complete rundown of the season with a wealth of stats and analysis, and Seth Walder provides which players earned "A" and "F" grades this season.

Jump to a topic:

MVP | Winners | Bust of the year | Losers

Rookie of the Year | Waiver wire MVP

Playoff MVP | Playoff bust

On 2025 fantasy radar | Way-too-early rankings

Walder's grades

He was a fourth-round pick and only the fourth quarterback off the board on average in ESPN leagues in the preseason, yet he finished the year atop the fantasy leaderboard with 430.38 points -- a single-season record for scoring by a quarterback and the eighth-best total at any position. Jackson scored 20-plus points 14 times, tied with Aaron Rodgers (2011), Christian McCaffrey (2019) and Cooper Kupp (2021) for the most by any player in history. The most-rostered player on ESPN finalists' rosters (38.0% of leagues), Jackson should be expected to be close to, if not at, the top of the list of championship teams on Monday morning. -- Cockcroft

The most electric player in the league with the ball in his hands, Jackson's dual-threat ability was maximized in his second season under Ravens offensive coordinator Todd Monken. Jackson posted a league-best QBR of 77.4, throwing 30 of his 41 touchdowns from inside the pocket. He was seeing it fast and delivering the ball with both anticipation and location. Plus, Jackson led all quarterbacks with 915 yards rushing, which included 497 yards on designed carries. Big-time stuff from Lamar, who was an easy MVP choice for us. -- Bowen

Biggest fantasy winners