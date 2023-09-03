Fantasy women's basketball tips and WNBA betting picks for Sunday

Andre Snellings likes the Liberty -8.5 over the Chicago Sky as his WNBA bet of the day. (0:48)

Each day of the WNBA season, our team of fantasy and betting experts breaks down every game on the slate, making note of everything from injuries and lineup changes to recent trends and more.

All odds are provided by Caesars Sportsbook. Times are ET.

Here's what to look for during today's slate:

3:00 p.m. ET, Wintrust Arena, Chicago

Line: Liberty -9

Money line: Liberty (-420), Sky (+320)

Total: 164.5 points

BPI prediction:

Liberty: 76.1% chance to win.

Projected margin of victory: 7.9 points

Injury report

Liberty: Sabrina Ionescu (Day-To-Day)

Sky: Alanna Smith (Out), Rebekah Gardner (Out), Isabelle Harrison (Out)

Fantasy Streamer: Dana Evans (available in 87.1% of ESPN leagues) is on a six-game streak of alternating a double-digit scoring effort after every single-digit effort. During that stretch she has averaged 13.2 PPG, 3.8 APG, 1.7 RPG, 1.8 3PG and 0.5 SPG in 21.2 MPG. Her high-water mark during the streak was 23 points, and she's coming off a 7-point effort in her last game, so if the pattern continues she could be in for double-digits on Sunday.

Fantasy Streamer: Morgan Bertsch (available in 98.2% of ESPN leagues) appears to be in line for another start with Alanna Smith out (concussion). Bertsch started for Smith on Tuesday, and turned in 12 points, 3 rebounds, 2 3-pointers, 2 steals and an assist in 26 minutes of action.

4:00 p.m. ET, College Park Center, Arlington (watch on ESPN3)

Line: Wings -9.5

Money line: Fever (+400), Wings (-550)

Total: 169.5 points

BPI prediction:

Wings: 76.1% chance to win.

Projected margin of victory: 7.9 points

Injury report

Fever: Lexie Hull (Out)

Wings: Natasha Howard (Day-To-Day), Lou Lopez Senechal (Out), Diamond DeShields (Out)

Best Bet: Over 170.5 points. These two teams met on Friday in Indiana, and Satou Sabally detonated for a way-season-high of 40 points to lead the Wings to a 10-point victory. But the word of the day was offense, with both teams notching 100 or more points in a fun, fast-paced game. While a repeat of their 210 total points might be a stretch, they could cool off by more than 35 points and still go over the current line.

7:00 p.m. ET, Target Center, Minneapolis

Line: Lynx -6.5

Money line: Mercury (+210), Lynx (-260)

Total: 159 points

BPI prediction:

Lynx: 64.6% chance to win.

Projected margin of victory: 4.1 points

Injury report

Mercury: Sophie Cunningham (Out), Shey Peddy (Out), Diana Taurasi (Out), Skylar Diggins-Smith (Out)

Lynx: Jessica Shepard (Out), Lindsay Allen (Out), Natalie Achonwa (Out)

Best bet: Lynx -6.5. This should be a matter of motivation. The Lynx are battling for the final playoffs spot, one of five teams within two losses of each other vying for four postseason berths. The Mercury, on the other hand, have the worst record in the WNBA, have lost seven straight games and are already eliminated from postseason consideration. Of the Mercury's seven consecutive losses, six have been by double-digits. Back the Lynx.

7:30 p.m. ET, Crypto.com Arena, Los Angeles

Line: Mystics -3

Money line: Mystics (-165), Sparks (+140)

Total: 158.5 points

BPI prediction:

Mystics: 52.9% chance to win.

Projected margin of victory: 0.8 points

Injury report

Mystics: Shakira Austin (Out), Ariel Atkins (Out)

Sparks: Layshia Clarendon (Day-To-Day), Chiney Ogwumike (Out), Nia Clouden (Out), Lexie Brown (Out), Katie Lou Samuelson (Out)

Fantasy Streamer: Tianna Hawkins (available in 62.2% of ESPN leagues) could move back into the starting lineup for Sunday's game with Shakira Austin (hip) out. Hawkins did an outstanding job starting in place of Austin earlier this season, and could see a bump in both minutes and production if she starts again on Sunday.