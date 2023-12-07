Open Extended Reactions

Jude Bellingham has been beyond brilliant since arriving at Real Madrid, making him a lock for the best team of the season so far. Manuel Reino/DeFodi Images via Getty Images

December is a natural point in the European soccer season to look back. It's the approximate midway point of the season, the Champions League group stage is coming to an end and the Bundesliga -- the only sensible league in this regard -- is approaching its annual nearly-month-long break. And so, it makes sense to use this as an excuse to put together a team-of-the-half-season type of piece. You'll find that below.

That list only has a couple of reaches or surprises, though. You know Jude Bellingham and Rodri will be there. Harry Kane and Kylian Mbappé too. You might wonder if I chose Bukayo Saka or Mo Salah on the right wing, and there were at least a few genuine mystery positions -- goalkeeper, one of the center-backs, the midfield spot alongside Bellingham -- heading into the exercise. But the list made itself to a certain degree. So I made a second list, too, one full of my favorite players of the first two-fifths or so of the season.

Call it the Head XI versus the Heart XI, this season's superlatives across Europe's top leagues viewed from two different lenses.