Man City's new home kit celebrates 20th anniversary of the Etihad Stadium

Manchester City have launched their new home kit for the 2023-24 season which they intend to serve as a celebration of their first 20 years at the Etihad Stadium.

After 80 years at Maine Road, City upped sticks and decamped to their new ground in August 2003. The move coincided with the dawn of a new era of success for the club, who have since won 14 major honours in the two decades that followed with the possibility of another three to follow this campaign.

City are marking their special anniversary with a new home strip that pays homage to some of the most prominent features and architecture of the Etihad, while also being directly inspired by the shirt worn by the club in their maiden season.

The subtle tonal stripes on the front of the jersey are made up of four columns, designed to reflect the four large, spiral "turrets" that sit on the concourse outside both the Colin Bell (West) and East stands.

The postcode of the stadium is also printed on the back of the neck (presumably should you wish to send any written correspondence), while the thick white V-neck collar is a nod to the 2003-04 home kit worn by Kevin Keegan's City as they finished 16th in their debut season at the City of Manchester Stadium, as it was then known. How things have changed.

As well as the real world launch, City are once again simultaneously unveiling their latest home kit in the Metaverse (just as they did with their 2022-23 third strip) so fans will be able to take part in a special event on the club's Roblox experience, "Blue Moon."

The event will see a virtual version of the 2023-24 home kit rolled out with custom player personalisation options available as well as other digital merchandise, fun quests, photo opportunities and special appearances from a smattering of current City stars.