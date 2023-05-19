Joe Scally reveals the traits he'd like to see from the next head coach of the USMNT. (1:12)

Injured Leeds United midfielder Tyler Adams and newly eligible striker Folarin Balogun have both been included in the U.S. men's national team's preliminary 60-player roster for next month's CONCACAF Nations League finals.

Adams underwent hamstring surgery in March and Leeds manager Sam Allardyce confirmed last week that he expected the 24-year-old to miss the rest of the Premier League season.

Leeds, which is battling against relegation, play its last game on May 28. The U.S. plays Mexico in the Nations League semifinals on June 15 at Las Vegas' Allegiant Stadium before the final and third-place match take place on June 18.

Balogun, meanwhile, would be in line for his first appearance for the U.S. should he make the final roster. FIFA announced on Tuesday that it had approved a request by the U.S. Soccer Federation to change Balogun's national eligibility from England.

The 21-year-old New York-born player previously represented England at youth level up to Under-21. He was also eligible for Nigeria.

Still registered to Arsenal, Balogun has enjoyed a breakout season on loan at French Ligue 1 club Stade de Reims. His 19 goals have him fifth on the league's top-scorers list.

Balogun's presence would be a major boost to a U.S. side that has struggled to find a consistent scorer to lead its attack. The team has scored more than a single goal in just one of its last 12 games and managed only three goals in four games as it exited the 2022 World Cup at the round of 16.

The U.S. remains under the leadership of interim coach Anthony Hudson while the search continues for a permanent manager to lead the country to the 2026 World Cup on home soil.

Also in the preliminary roster is another new U.S. recruit in LAFC midfielder Timothy Tillman, who sources told ESPN last week had filed his one-time switch with FIFA after playing for Germany at youth level.

Unsurprisingly, there is no place for Fulham captain Tim Ream, who broke his arm in a Premier League game last month.

Countries must name a final 23-player roster one week prior to the finals, with only those named on the preliminary lists eligible to be included.