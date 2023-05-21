The summer transfer window may not be open yet in Europe, but teams are getting ready for it, and there's plenty of gossip swirling around. Transfer Talk brings you all the latest buzz on rumours, comings, goings and, of course, done deals!

TOP STORY: Arsenal move ahead of Chelsea in race to land Caicedo

Arsenal are favourites to sign Brighton midfielder Moises Caicedo this summer, despite interest from rivals Chelsea, report Football Insider.

The Ecuador international has enjoyed an impressive season on the south coast and has attracted interest from several Premier League clubs in the process. Arsenal were strongly linked with the 21-year-old in January; however, a move never materialised and Caicedo proceeded to sign a new deal with Brighton that runs until 2027.

Despite the new deal, the report reveals that Brighton are resigned to losing their star midfielder, although they will demand a hefty fee of between £70-80 million to part ways with Caicedo. While Chelsea are also believed to be interested in Caicedo, the Blues' heavy spending over the last year means they are unlikely to sign the midfielder as the west London outfit look to cut costs this summer.

- Stream on ESPN+: LaLiga, Bundesliga & more (U.S.)

- Read on ESPN+: What stats say about new USMNT striker Balogun

Meanwhile, the Gunners are preparing for their first Champions League campaign since the 2016-17 season, and manager Mikel Arteta is in the market for midfield additions as he looks to build a squad to compete in the Premier League and Europe. The lure of Champions League football has put Arsenal in the driving seat to secure the signature of Caicedo, following Chelsea's lacklustre season where they will be without any European football next season.

Alongside Caicedo, Arsenal have been linked with West Ham's Declan Rice with the north London club seemingly intent on adding to their midfield options this summer.

Brighton's Moises Caicedo has been linked with Chelsea recently, but now it appears Arsenal are swooping in to sign him this summer. Jacques Feeney/Offside via Getty Images

PAPER GOSSIP

- AC Milan are hopeful of landing midfielder Daichi Kamada this summer, per Calciomercato. The Eintracht Frankfurt playmaker looks set to depart the Bundesliga outfit on a free transfer at the end of the season, and despite being linked with Borussia Dortmund and Napoli, Milan look to lead the race for the 26-year-old. The Japan international has netted 16 goals, alongside six assists, across all competitions this season, becoming one of the most sought-after free agents in the process.

- Ansu Fati wants to stay at Barcelona, however, the Spanish giants are not opposed to parting ways with the winger, according to Mundo Deportivo. The 20-year-old has featured 48 times for the Catalan outfit in all competitions this season, scoring seven times. It is believed the club will have to offload a number of players in the summer as the Spanish champions look to trim their wage bill to ensure they comply with LaLiga's Financial Fair Play regulations, with Fati potentially being sacrificed. Wolves have been linked with the forward, although it is not known whether the Spain international is convinced by the potential switch.

- Aston Villa and Wolves lead the race for Strasbourg midfielder Habib Diarra, report the Sun. The 19-year-old has impressed in Ligue 11 this season and has reportedly garnered interest from the likes of Manchester City, Manchester United and Spurs. The report suggests that Villa and Wolves currently head the chase for Diarra, however, Strasbourg will demand a sizeable fee for the youngster.

- Forwards Dominic Calvert-Lewin and Neal Maupay are expected to depart Everton in the summer, per the Sun. The pair have struggled for the relegation-threatened Toffees, netting a combined three goals with injuries in particular, proving a problem for Calvert-Lewin, who has made just 16 Premier League appearances this season. The report indicates that Tom Cannon, who impressed on loan at Championship side Preston in the second half of the season, could become the lead striker at the club if the pair were to leave Goodison Park in the summer.

- Brighton have joined Manchester United in the race for midfielder Davide Frattesi, according to Football Insider. The 23-year-old featured in every Serie A fixture for Sassuolo this season, netting seven goals, leading to interest from the Premier League. With Caicedo and Alexis Mac Allister set to depart Brighton in the summer, manager Roberto De Zerbi is in the market for midfield reinforcements, and the report suggests the south coast club will challenge Manchester United for the signature of Frattesi, having identified the Italian as a priority signing for the upcoming transfer window.