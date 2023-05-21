Chelsea have made Dusan Vlahovic their No. 1 target for the summer, making an €80 million offer for the Juventus striker, sources told ESPN.

Vlahovic, 23, arrived in Turin from Fiorentina in January 2022 for €81.6m and has three years left on his contract.

He has scored 23 goals in 62 games in all competitions for the Bianconeri but has failed to settle, due to coach Massimiliano Allegri's defensive approach and the uncertainty over Champions League qualification next season for the club.

Juventus had a 15-point penalty suspended last month, lifting them up to third in Serie A and right in the mix for a spot in the Champions League. The case has now been referred back to the soccer federation's appeals court, and Juventus have been handed back the points pending the new trial. The penalty was issued in January for false accounting.

With Vlahovic unhappy at Juve, Chelsea have seen an opportunity to attract a player they had targeted during his time at Fiorentina, while Juventus would consider a transfer for the Serbia international.

Incoming Chelsea manager Mauricio Pochettino has been told that a top No. 9 would be signed this summer. Vlahovic, who is keen to move to Stamford Bridge, also has interest from Bayern Munich and Atletico Madrid.