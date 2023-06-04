Arsenal have made Declan Rice their priority signing this summer but are allowing West Ham to focus on Wednesday's UECL final before opening talks. John Walton/PA Images via Getty Images

The summer transfer window might not be open yet in Europe, but teams are getting ready for it, and there's plenty of gossip swirling around. Transfer Talk brings you all the latest buzz on rumours, comings, goings and, of course, done deals!

TOP STORY: Arsenal waiting to make Rice move

Arsenal are preparing to make an offer for West Ham United midfielder Declan Rice after the Europa Conference League final, according to Fabrizio Romano.

No breakthrough has been made over a potential deal despite interest from Bayern Munich, who were recently reported to have held positive talks with the 24-year-old, leaving the race for his signature open.

The Gunners have identified Rice as a priority in their search for a holding midfielder this summer, but they are allowing David Moyes' side to focus on their upcoming clash with Fiorentina on Wednesday before beginning talks.

Previous reports have indicated that West Ham would be looking for a fee of around £120 million to part ways with Rice, with more clubs keen on his services after a stellar campaign in which he excelled for England at the World Cup while continuing his impressive form at the London Stadium.

- Stream on ESPN+: LaLiga, Bundesliga, more (U.S.)

PAPER GOSSIP

- Real Madrid are considering a move for Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane as a replacement for Karim Benzema, reports the Guardian. With Benzema closing in on a move to Saudi Pro League club Al Ittihad, the LaLiga side are already on the lookout for his successor and may look to test the resolve of Spurs with an approach for the 29-year-old England international this summer.

- Sporting CP are keen for midfielder Manuel Ugarte to join Chelsea despite his preference to move to Paris Saint-Germain, says L'Equipe. The Blues are prepared to acquire shares in Sporting as well as hand the 22-year-old an eight-year contract, and that has seen the Liga Portugal side favour him making the switch to Stamford Bridge over the Parc des Princes.

- Montpellier forward Elye Wahi is attracting interest from Juventus, reports Gazzetta dello Sport. He has been in impressive form for the Ligue 1 side of late, having finished the season with 19 goals in 33 appearances, and it looks as though the 20-year-old is now being considered by the Bianconeri, who are looking to sign a long-term No. 9 while they consider the future of a number of first team stars.

- AS Roma are looking to push forward with an approach to sign Eintracht Frankfurt centre-back Evan Ndicka, according to Calciomercato. The 23-year-old has emerged as a priority option for the Serie A side, who are looking to find a replacement for Diego Llorente, who will return to Leeds United after his loan spell ends. Ndicka's contract is set to expire at the end of the month, with the Bundesliga club already resigned to losing him.

- Chelsea are looking for a fee in excess of £20m if they are to part ways with defender Ian Maatsen, reveals the Evening Standard. Burnley are interested in signing the 21-year-old on a permanent basis after he impressed while on loan at Turf Moor, but it is reported that they are currently reluctant to meet the Blues' demands. Maatsen has just one year left on his contract at Stamford Bridge.