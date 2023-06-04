Alex Kirkland explains the financial hurdles Barcelona will have to clear to tempt Lionel Messi back to the club. (1:12)

The obstacles in the way of a Messi-Barcelona reunion (1:12)

Paris Saint-Germain have opened talks with Julian Nagelsmann to replace Christophe Galtier as coach, sources have ESPN.

PSG's owners, Qatar Sports Investments, have already spoken to other potential replacements, including Luis Enrique and Thiago Motta, but sources have told ESPN that PSG have made Nagelsmann their top target, with the German coach keen for Thierry Henry to join as his assistant.

- Stream on ESPN+: LaLiga, Bundesliga, more (U.S.)

Sources said he club believe he can build a strong collective, which Galtier and former boss Mauricio Pochettino failed to do, as well as viewing Nagelsmann as the ideal manager to utilise a talented crop of young players coming through.

Galtier is expected to be sacked by PSG after just one season in charge, despite leading the club to the Ligue 1 title. His tenure saw the club suffer a disappointing round-of-16 exit in the Champions League this season as their hunt for a first European title continues.

Lionel Messi and Sergio Ramos will also both leave the club this summer, with ESPN previously reporting Neymar is also open to leaving Paris.

Nagelsmann was sacked by Bayern Munich in March. ESPN reported last month the German coach had spoken to Chelsea about their vacant manger role but talks did not progress well and he was not shortlisted for the role.

He was also linked to Tottenham before they ruled him out as a candidate.