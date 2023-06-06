After footage emerged of Anthony Taylor being abused by Roma fans at an airport, Craig Burley blames Jose Mourinho and other managers for setting such a bad example. (4:46)

Sources have told ESPN that UEFA is not unhappy with the performance of referee Anthony Taylor in the Europa League final, after reports in Italy claimed his display was to be investigated by European football's governing body.

Sevilla beat AS Roma on penalties to win the competition, after the game had finished as a 1-1 draw.

Roma were most incensed by a number of decisions, including the failure to award a penalty against Fernando for handball in the 81st minute. Taylor indicated that the Sevilla player had his arm by his side when it was struck by the ball, and that was supported by the VAR, Stuart Attwell.

Taylor had also awarded a penalty to Sevilla in the 75th after Roger Ibanez was brought down in the box by Lucas Ocampos, but that was overturned by the VAR as the Roma defender won the ball.

Roma players argue with referee Anthony Taylor. Maja Hitij/Getty Images

It was reported that Roberto Rosetti, the chairman of the UEFA referees' committee, was critical of Taylor, and UEFA believed his performance was below the level required for a European final. But sources have told ESPN this is untrue, and there is no suggestion the Premier League referee will no longer be considered for big matches. On the contrary, his performance is only being questioned in Italy.

Roma reacted very badly to their defeat in Budapest, with coach Jose Mourinho charged with using abusive language against a match official by UEFA after he was filmed yelling expletives at Taylor outside the Puskas Arena.

Taylor was then harassed by Roma fans at the airport, with videos showing fans directing insults and throwing a chair in his direction as he and his family were escorted away by security.