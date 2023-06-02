After footage emerged of Anthony Taylor being abused by Roma fans at an airport, Craig Burley blames Jose Mourinho and other managers for setting such a bad example. (4:46)

Jose Mourinho has been charged with using abusive language against a match official, UEFA said on Friday, after he was filmed shouting at officials following AS Roma's loss to Sevilla in the Europa League final.

Mourinho was critical of the refereeing after the game, saying, "It was an intense, masculine, vibrant game with a referee who seemed Spanish. It was yellow, yellow, yellow all the time."

After the match, referee Anthony Taylor and his family were harassed by Roma fans at Budapest Airport.

Wednesday's defeat was Mourinho's first loss in seven European finals in his career, with Sevilla emerging victorious on penalties after a 1-1 draw in regulation time.

It was an ill-tempered match on both sides, with Taylor brandishing a total of 14 yellow cards -- a record for a Europa League match.