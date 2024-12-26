Gab & Juls make their picks of the best football managers as we enter the mid-season period. (1:20)

Liverpool captain Virgil van Dijk has said he believes he can continue to play at the highest level for several years as uncertainty over his future at the club continues.

Van Dijk -- alongside teammates Mohamed Salah and Trent Alexander-Arnold -- is out of contract at the end of the season, with negations over a new deal still ongoing. The 33-year-old has so far remained tight-lipped when quizzed on the matter but has now admitted how much he enjoys playing for Arne Slot's side.

In an interview with Prime Video, who will broadcast Liverpool's Boxing Day clash with Leicester City, the centre-back said: "I love the club, the club loves me. I love the fans, the fans love me and it is a very good foundation to be successful.

"In my opinion I can play for another three, four years at least at the highest level. We will see what the future brings."

Liverpool are four points clear at the top of the Premier League table with a game in hand and also have a flawless record in the Champions League.

Reflecting on Slot's impact since replacing Jürgen Klopp in the summer, Van Dijk added: "I think the step from, with all respect, the Dutch league to the Premier League is a big one in terms of being a player, but for a manager, it is exactly the same.

"He has done very well so far, and he has, in my opinion, inherited a very good squad not only as football players but as human beings -- guys who will go to war for each other -- and I think he has been so far so good.

"He makes sure we keep working, are not satisfied, focus on what is ahead of us next, and keep improving. You see the patterns we try to do, you see, we can change in games or at half-time, and it's obviously a big credit to him."