Valencia have named Carlos Corberan as head coach on a two-and-a-half year deal following the Spaniard's departure from West Bromwich Albion, the struggling LaLiga club said.

Corberan spent three years at Leeds United as their under-23 coach and as a member of Marcelo Bielsa's backroom staff, before becoming Huddersfield Town manager in 2020.

The 41-year-old, who has since coached Olympiacos and West Brom, also previously played for Valencia's youth team.

"Carlos Corberan becomes the new Valencia CF coach until 2027," Valencia said in a statement on Tuesday.

"The club has informed West Bromwich Albion FC of the execution of the exit option stipulated in his contract to leave the English club."

Corberan posted a statement thanking the English club and their fans.

"I cannot begin to explain how I feel about West Bromwich Albion, its fans and everyone associated with the club," it read.

"In my more than two years here I have only felt love from this community and the decision to leave has been the hardest of my life. There will always be a place in my heart for this special club and I hope one day I can return to thank you all for your incredible support."

Carlos Corberan coached West Brom to a win against Bristol City on Dec. 22. Mike Egerton/PA Images via Getty Images

Corberan replaces Ruben Baraja, who was sacked on Monday with Valencia second from bottom in the standings on 12 points with only two wins in 17 league games and four points from the safety zone.

The club's Singaporean owner Peter Lim continues to face significant protests from fans.

Lim acquired then debt-ridden Valencia in 2014 but has not been a popular figure, with the club having regularly been forced to sell their top players to reduce the club's high debts while not making significant signings to strengthen the squad.

Valencia, who have a match in hand, next play second-placed Real Madrid at home on Jan. 3, a rescheduled game after the original fixture was postponed due to flooding last month.