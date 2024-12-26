Transfer rumors, news: Man United, Liverpool eyeing Kerkez

Craig Burley says Barcelona's inability to finish a number of chances came back to bite them in their 2-1 defeat to Atletico Madrid. (1:01)

Both Manchester United and Liverpool are attempting to sign Bournemouth left-back Milos Kerkez, as Barcelona lead the race for Bayer Leverkusen defender Jonathan Tah. Join us for the latest transfer news, rumors and gossip from around the globe.

Bournemouth left-back Milos Kerkez has been an important player for Andoni Iraola's side this season, leading to interest of numerous clubs across Europe. (Photo by Robin Jones - AFC Bournemouth/AFC Bournemouth via Getty Images)

- Manchester United and Liverpool are both battling to sign Bournemouth left-back Milos Kerkez, says Fabrizio Romano. The Hungary international has a contract until 2027, which puts Bournemouth in a strong position, with a fee of around £50m mooted. United and Liverpool are both looking to strengthen in defence and United are reported to be leading the chance for the 21-year-old, though they have also been linked with Alphonso Davies (Bayern Munich), Antonee Robinson (Fulham), Álvaro Carreras (Benfica) and Miguel Gutiérrez (Girona).

- Barcelona are in advanced talks with Jonathan Tah over a free transfer next summer, Fabrizio Romano reports. The Bayer Leverkusen defender's deal expires in June 2025, meaning he'll be free to sign a pre-contract agreement with the Spanish giants from next month. Barça manager Hansi Flick is central to the potential move, having worked with Tah during his tenure as Germany's head coach. According to Romano, negotiations are "progressing well" between the player and the club. Tah has been at Bayer since 2015, playing 273 times for Die Werkself in the Bundesliga alone.

- Liverpool have "gathered information" about Randal Kolo Muani, who is set to leave PSG in January, as per Florian Plettenberg. The report suggests there's a "strong chance" that Kolo Muani will move to the Premier League next month, having failed to impress in Ligue 1 this season. The 26-year-old striker is also attracting interest from Manchester United, Tottenham Hotspur and RB Leipzig. In addition, a report from The Standard this week claimed that Kolo Muani could be offered to Arsenal in January, following Bukayo Saka's recent injury setback.

- Bayern Munich are continuing to track Bayer Leverkusen attacking midfielder Florian Wirtz, says Sky Germany. The 21-year-old Germany international is in discussions over a new deal and has enjoyed a prolific start to the campaign for Xabi Alonso's side with seven goals and seven assists from 13 Bundesliga games. Manchester City, Arsenal and Real Madrid have all shown interest, but Leverkusen want to keep him until after the 2026 World Cup and will then listen to offers of over €120m.

- Foot Mercato reports that Arsenal are interested in Sevilla midfielder Lucien Agoumé, although they add that things haven't progressed any further. If the Gunners do decide to make a move for the 22-year-old, they could take advantage of the fact that he has the same agent as William Saliba.

ESPN correspondent Sam Marsden looks at Barcelona's move for Bayer Leverkusen defender Jonathan Tah.

Barcelona's interest in Germany international Tah tallies with their approach to recruitment in recent years, but also suggests a shakeup is wanted in defence, especially considering sources have told ESPN that the club are also seeking new full-backs next summer. Barça, restricted in the transfer market due to their problems complying with LaLiga's financial rules, have targeted free agents in recent years. Memphis Depay, Sergio Agüero, Franck Kessie, Andreas Christensen and Ilkay Gündogan have all arrived for nothing, to different degrees of success. It makes sense that Tah, given his contract status, would be on their radar, not least because he shares an agent (Pini Zahavi) with coach Hansi Flick. However, it also points to changes in the centre-back position. Iñigo Martínez has done well this season but, aged 33 and out of contract himself in the summer, a move for Tah could spell bad news for him. It could also lead to question marks over the futures of Christensen, Ronald Araujo and Eric García. There is only room for so many central defenders and academy gem Pau Cubarsí is the only one who is completely untouchable at the moment.

- Barcelona want to sign 17-year-old Sao Paulo left-back Nicolas Bosshardt. (Mundo Deportivo)

- Real Madrid's pursuit of left-back Alphonso Davies is "getting complicated," with Bayern Munich preparing "one last effort" to convince the Canada international to renew his contract. (Diario AS)

- Real Madrid's transfer priorities are a right-back and a creative midfielder. Signing a centre-back is no longer a priority given the role of youngster Raul Asencio so far this season, and the return from injury of David Alaba. While, there's "no clear candidate" for the midfield role, Davies would still be of interest as a market opportunity. (Diario AS)

- Meanwhile, Madrid won't make an offer to sign Liverpool defender Virgil van Dijk as a free transfer in the summer. Despite rumors linking the Liverpool star with a move, Madrid are keen on a younger profile and the only Anfield player they're interested in is right-back Trent Alexander-Arnold. (Marca)

- The agent of Man United winger Antony, Junior Pedroso, says that "there's concrete interest" in signing his client in January. (GMS)

- Lille are trying to extend the contract of striker Jonathan David, 24, as his terms expire in the summer. (RMC)

- Lens defender Abdukodir Khusanov could be signed for around €25m in January and Manchester City, Tottenham, Leicester and Newcastle are among the 15 clubs interested. (Footmercato)

- Paris Saint-Germain are targeting Aston Villa forward Jhon Duran as a priority signing. (Ekrem Konur)

- Club Brugge full-back Maxim de Cuyper, 24, has been scouted by Chelsea, Arsenal and Tottenham. (Caught Offside)

- Everton are set to offer goalkeeper Jordan Pickford a new contract. (TBR)

- Wrexham are planning a January swoop for Leeds United forward Patrick Bamford. A loan switch for the 31-year-old is viewed as the most likely option, which would include a clause to make the transfer permanent next summer. (The Sun)

-Roma, Atalanta and Juventus have asked for information about Napoli striker Giacomo Raspadori. The 24-year-old is attracting interest ahead of the January transfer window and could push for a move due to a lack of playing time this season.(Nicolo Schira)

- Botafogo are weighing up a move for Newcastle United's Miguel Almirón. The 30-year-old has been deemed surplus to requirements on Tyneside and is expected to be on the move in January. (Globo)

- Federico Chiesa is unsatisfied with his lack of minutes at Liverpool and the winger could leave in January. (Calciomercato)

- Internazionale are interested in signing Como attacking midfielder Nico Paz. (Diario Sport)

- Napoli continue to hold a strong interest in Danilo but the defender could also emerge as an option for AC Milan as they discuss a possible transfer for Fikayo Tomori to move the other way. (La Gazzetta dello Sport)

- Fiorentina are following 25-year-old Parma right-back Woyo Coulibaly with great interest. (Matteo Moretto)

- Venezia are interested in Napoli striker Alessio Zerbin, who has made just one appearance this season. (Gianluca Di Marzio)

- Bayer Leverkusen and Everton have joined Galatasaray in showing an interest in Olympique Lyonnais striker Georges Mikautadze. (Foot Mercato)

- Osasuna would like to permanently sign loanee Bryan Zaragoza from Bayern Munich, who are willing to talk and want to recoup the €18m they spent on the winger. (Sport Bild)

- Paris Saint-Germain defender Milan Škriniar is in negotiations with Galatasaray but there is no agreement, with the 29-year-old having other options including in England. (L'Equipe)