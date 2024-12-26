Sporting CP have fired Ruben Amorim's successor, João Pereira, eight games into his tenure as head coach and named Vitoria boss Rui Borges to the role.

Pereira, who took over at Sporting following Amorim's move to Manchester United, managed just three wins at the helm. Sporting led the Portuguese Primeira Liga at the time of Amorim's departure but now lie one point behind leaders Benfica in second.

Their fall in the Champions League has been more drastic. Amorim left with the club third in the Champions League standing, with three wins from their opening four games. But a 5-1 defeat to Arsenal and a loss to Club Brugge has left them languishing in 17th place.

Pereira's final game in charge was the goalless draw against Gil Vincente on Sunday.

"A Lion forever. Thank you, João Pereira," Sporting wrote on X on Wednesday in their announcement of his dismissal.