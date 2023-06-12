Neymar has said Lionel Messi's move to Inter Miami will be a game-changer for Major League Soccer.

Messi announced last week his decision to join Inter Miami once his contract with Paris Saint-Germain expires at the end of this month.

"I'm certain that Leo is going to change the league in the United States," Neymar said. "I believe the league will become a lot more popular. So everyone has to take advantage and enjoy watching him play because unfortunately nothing lasts forever."

Messi had offers to return to former club Barcelona and could have moved to Saudi Arabian club Al Hilal, but ultimately decided to join Inter Miami -- the MLS team co-owned by David Beckham.

Neymar and Lionel Messi have been teammates at both Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain. MAHMOUD HEFNAWY/AFP via Getty Images

Neymar, who played with Messi at both Barca and PSG, has mixed emotions about Messi's decision, which promises to be the biggest signing in the 27-year history of MLS.

"I'm sad and happy at the same time," the Brazil forward said. "I already knew. Messi is one of my best friends, a gift that soccer has given me. I had the opportunity to get to know him, to play with him and then, to build a beautiful friendship. So, I knew that he wanted to come here [Miami] and we spoke about it. I told him he was going to be very happy in the city, because of the style of life, the opportunity to come to live and play here in Miami."

Neymar has been supporting the Miami Heat during the NBA finals. On Friday, he was in the crowd at the Kaseya Center and was accompanied by Brazil teammate and Real Madrid forward Vinicius Junior as the Miami Heat took on the Denver Nuggets in Game 4 of the finals.