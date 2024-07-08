Open Extended Reactions

New Chelsea coach Enzo Maresca is looking to change the culture and bring more aggression into the team to turn around the fortunes of last season's Premier League under-achievers.

Chelsea languished in mid-table for the majority of the campaign before a late charge under former manager Mauricio Pochettino secured sixth place and qualification for the Europa Conference League.

Maresca, 44, guided Leicester City to promotion to the English top flight in his first season in charge.

"In this moment, when you join a club you try to analyse what the club and team needs to improve and do the right things," Maresca told his first news conference on Monday.

"For me, it's clear we need to create as soon as possible the right mentality and culture, a culture the fans can be proud of.

"We are going to try to be an aggressive team on the ball and off the ball and we need to create this connection between the fans and the club, especially at home."

Maresca is Chelsea's seventh Italian manager and is aiming to follow compatriots Carlo Ancelotti, Antonio Conte and Roberto Di Matteo who won six major trophies between them at the London club.

Enzo Maresca wants to create the right culture at Chelsea. Darren Walsh/Chelsea FC via Getty Images

Gianluca Vialli, the Premier League's first Italian manager, led Chelsea to their first appearance in the Champions League.

"One of the reasons for sure [I joined]. I'm very proud to be an Italian manager here again. Probably there is something between Chelsea as a club, as a family, and Italian people that works well," Maresca said.

Maresca will face champions Manchester City -- where he previously worked as an assistant to Pep Guardiola during their treble-winning season -- in his first league game in charge of Chelsea.