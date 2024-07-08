Open Extended Reactions

Ian Maatsen is playing a big role in Netherlands' progress to the Euro 2024 semifinals. He has also made a big summer move to Aston Villa in a transaction that helps both sides be compliant with the rules. Boris Streubel - UEFA/UEFA via Getty Images

While you were busy watching Phil Foden and Jude Bellingham and Harry Kane try to rip a soccer ball into three pieces for England at Euro 2024, or getting seduced by the glow -- but still keeping a safe distance -- from the tire fire that was the USMNT's Copa América campaign, the transfer window came and went.

"What?" you say. "I thought the window closed at the end of August?"

OK, fine. Not the transfer window, but a transfer window. Per the site Transfermarkt, Premier League clubs have spent around €610 million on outgoing transfer fees already -- more than double any other league in the world. But they've also made some €470m from incoming transfer fees -- nearly triple any other league.

Both numbers are so high, in large part, because Premier League teams have been doing a ton of business with each other. And they've been doing a ton of business with each other because of the June 30 deadline for clubs to come into compliance with the league's profitability and sustainability rules (PSR). A number of clubs were desperate for immediate profits, and the only real way for a soccer club to make an immediate profit is to let a player leave in exchange for millions of dollars.

Since you've likely been distracted from all the action at the Copa América and/or the Euros, let's run through all of the transfer action and award some winners and losers.