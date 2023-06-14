Carlos Borges was named the Premier League 2 Player of the Season in May. James Gill - Danehouse/Getty Images

Nottingham Forest are interested in signing Manchester City academy winger Carlos Borges, sources have told ESPN.

The 19-year-old was named Premier League 2 Player of the Season after finishing as the division's top goalscorer with 21 goals from 24 appearances as City won the title for a third consecutive season.

Sources have told ESPN that City value Borges at £11 million ($13,949m) but it is unclear at this stage whether they would be willing to part with such a hot prospect.

Borges has a year remaining on his existing contract but Forest are keen to exploit the situation to add to their firepower after avoiding relegation on the penultimate weekend of the season with a 1-0 win over Arsenal.

Steve Cooper's side scored just 38 goals in the Premier League -- only Wolves (31), Everton (34) and Southampton (36) scored fewer.

Borges ended the season with 29 goals in all competitions and is viewed as a versatile winger capable of playing off both flanks.

Sources said talks are at a preliminary stage and it remains a possibility that Borges could sign a new deal at City before going on loan to play regular first-team football.