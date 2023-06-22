ISL transfer window 2023-24: Full list of confirmed transfers

It's that time of the year (read off season) again in the India Super League where teams strengthen squads based on their success last season, or completely revamp because of underachievement. The 11 ISL clubs have begun their work in the transfer window. We bring you all the official transfers of each club so far.

Note: The name mentioned here are only the ones made official by the respective clubs. The clubs here are ordered according to the position they finished during the league phase last season.

The defending League Shield winners have made the most significant signing of the summer so far, bringing in left-back Akash Mishra from Hyderabad FC for an undisclosed fee. They've also announced contract extensions for Jorge Pereyra Diaz, Rostyn Griffiths, Rahul Bheke, Mehtab Singh and Vikram Partap Singh.

IN: Akash Mishra.

OUT: Mandar Rao Dessai, Ahmed Jahouh, Mourtada Fall.

They've lost Manolo Marquez, their inspirational head coach of the last three years, to FC Goa, and five crucial players so far. They have not announced any incomings yet, including Marquez's replacement.

OUT: Manolo Marquez (COACH), Akash Mishra, Halicharan Narzary, Rohit Danu, Javier Siverio, Borja Herrera, Joel Chianese

The defending ISL champions have a new name, and a new technical director as well, with Antonio Lopez Habas returning to the club. They have not yet confirmed any incomings or outgoings.

Last year's losing finallists Bengaluru FC have lost some key starters but have already brought in winger Halicharan Narzary from Hyderabad FC and goalkeeper Vikram Singh. Javi Hernadez and Aleksandr Jovanovic are the only two foreigners who have remained in their squad from last season.

IN: Halicharan Narzary, Vikram Singh.

OUT: Sandesh Jhingan, Udanta Singh, Prabir Das, Roy Krishna, Bruno Ramires, Alan Costa, Prince Ibara.

After an eventful end to last season, the Blasters began their summer business by bringing in Australian winger Jaushua Sotirio from A-League side Newcastle Jets. Right-back Prabir Das has also joined from Bengaluru FC, with the Blasters having lost both Nishu Kumar and Harmanjot Khabra to East Bengal.

IN: Prabir Das, Jaushua Sotirio.

OUT: Nishu Kumar, Harmanjot Singh Khabra, Jessel CarneiroApostolos Giannou, Victor Mongil, Ivan Kaliuzhnyi.

Ahead of their first Asian campaign coming up, Odisha have made a significant move by appointing Sergio Lobera as their head coach. As has been the norm in the ISL, Lobera has been followed to a new club by centre-back Mourtada Fall and midfielder Ahmed Jahouh.

IN: Sergio Lobera (COACH), Mourtada Fall, Ahmed Jahouh, Laldinliana Renthlei.

OUT: Raynier Fernandes, Nandhakumar Sekar, Karan Amin, Denechadra Singh Meitei, Dylan D'Silva, Lalruatthara, Saul Crespo, Pedro Martin, Osama Malik.

Carlos Pena left FC Goa after a disappointing last season, and the club acted swiftly in bringing Marquez to the helm from Hyderabad FC. They've also made a string of critical Indian signings early in the window as the Goa rebuild begins to take shape. Their longest-serving foreign player, Edu Bedia, has also left the club at the end of his contract.

IN: Manolo Marquez (COACH), Sandesh Jhingan, Udanta Singh, Rowllin Borges.

OUT: Carlos Pena (COACH), Anwar Ali, Redeem Tlang, Makan Chothe, Lenny Rodrigues, Nongdamba Naorem, Edu Bedia, Hernan Santana, Marc Valiente.

At the end of another season, it is another full rebuild for Chennaiyin FC, who have released all their six foreigners from last season. They haven't yet announced any incomings, including their new coach to replace Thomas Brdaric.

OUT: Thomas Brdaric (COACH), Edwin Sydney Vanspaul, Jockson Dhas, Monotosh Chakladar, Fallou Diagne, Vafa Hakhamaneshi, Julius Duker, Abdenasser El Khayati, Kwame Karikari, Petar Sliskovic.

A large chunk of the early business in the ISL so far has been done by East Bengal. Carles Cuadrat, an ISL-winning coach with Bengaluru FC, has replaced Stephen Constantine for the Kolkata giants, who have also wasted no time in making several moves for players from within the ISL already.

IN: Carles Cuadrat (COACH), Nishu Kumar, Harmanjot Singh Khabra, Mandar Rao Dessai, Nandhakumar Sekar, Javier Siverio, Saul Crespo, Borja Herrera.

OUT: Stephen Constantine (COACH), Amarjit Singh, Himanshu Jangra, Naveen Kumar, Suvam Sen, Sumeet Passi, Jerry Lalrinzuala, Semboi Haokip, Charalambos Kyriakou, Jake Jervis, Jordan O'Doherty.

So far, things have been rather quiet at Jamshedpur, who are looking to bounce back from a desperately disappointing 2022-23 season.

OUT: Laldinliana Renthlei, Boris Singh, Ishan Pandita, Farukh Choudhary.

After a season where they had the lowest points total for any ISL team ever, they've appointed Juan Pedro Benali of Spain as their new head coach.

IN: Juan Pedro Benali (COACH).

OUT: Alex Saji, Sehnaj Singh, Laldanmawia Ralte, Aaron Evans, Kule Mbombo, Alisher Kholmurodov, Joseba Beitia.

Last year's I-League champions have had their promotion to the ISL confirmed after fulfilling the necessary licensing criteria, but they have not yet confirmed any transfer business.