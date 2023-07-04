India vs Kuwait Live final at SAFF Championship 2023

The Indian men's football team has an opportunity to win their ninth SAFF Championship trophy when they take on Kuwait in the final on Tuesday at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium in Bengaluru.

India had defeated Lebanon on penalties (4-2; 0-0 in full time) in the semifinal while Kuwait overcame the challenge against Bangladesh 1-0 in the other semifinal.

Igor Stimac's India are on a 14-game unbeaten streak and will look to maintain their run against Kuwait, who they drew 1-1 in their last group match of the tournament. So far, India have won two matches (against Pakistan and Nepal) and drew twice to make it to the final.

Just over two weeks back, India had won the Intercontinental Cup trophy after beating Lebanon in the final.

The previous match between India and Kuwait turned out to be aggressive with Stimac getting a red card for abusing the officials. He'll not be at the sidelines for the final as he is serving a two-match suspension. India took the lead in the match thanks to their captain Sunil Chhetri but Kuwait found a late equaliser after an own goal from Anwar Ali. Meanwhile, defender Sandesh Jhingan will be back in the team for the final after serving his one-match suspension and so would forward Rahim Ali who was also shown a red against Kuwait.

"Our focus is now on Kuwait, it is going to be a tough game. They are a very good team. They have an experienced coach. We are looking forward to it. We have done well together and sky is the limit for this batch," said Jhingan during the pre-match press conference.

"They have very technical players, and individually, they are also good. About their (FIFA) ranking (141), everyone knows that they aren't where they should be. If you don't do your thing for 10 seconds, they score against you," added Jhingan.

"There is pressure because we want to win. The team is doing very well and I hope they play the same as they were doing," India's assistant coach Mahes Gawli said.

"The last match against Kuwait was very heated. But we have spoken to the boys and asked them to be calm and cool because it is a game, and we have to win," he added.

