Megan Rapinoe recalls a conversation she had with USWNT coach Vlatko Andonovski about her role at the World Cup. (1:48)

United States forward Megan Rapinoe will retire after this season, the 38-year-old said on Saturday, days before she leaves for the Women's soccer World Cup in Australia and New Zealand.

The charismatic veteran will compete in her fourth World Cup when the tournament kicks off on July 20, and said she will hang up her cleats after completing her National Women's Soccer League season.

"I feel very grateful that I'm here and that I have the trust of this team and that my body has held up this long to do this," she told reporters.

The United States are gunning for an unprecedented third consecutive title when the World Cup kicks off. They play Wales in a farewell warm-up match on Sunday in San Jose, California.

In a statement to U.S. Soccer, Rapinoe added: "I've been able to have such an incredible career, and this game has brought me all over the world and allowed me to meet so many amazing people.

"I feel incredibly grateful to have played as long as I have, to be as successful as we've been, and to have been a part of a generation of players who undoubtedly left the game better than they found it. To be able to play one last World Cup and one last NWSL season and go out on my own terms is incredibly special.

"I want to thank my family for being by my side all these years. Thanks to all my teammates and coaches all the way back to my first days in Redding, on to college at the University of Portland and of course thanks to U.S. Soccer, the Seattle Reign and especially Sue, for everything.

"I will forever cherish the friendships and support over the years in this game, and I am beyond excited for one last ride with the National Team and the Reign."

Information from Reuters was included in this report.