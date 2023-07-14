Fans of Inter Miami and residents of the city can't wait for Lionel Messi to take to the field for their side. (2:04)

It seems Lionel Messi has gotten off to a fast start in adapting to American culture.

The new Inter Miami star was spotted out in public this week, though not at an official club introductory event. The 2022 FIFA World Cup winner was found grocery shopping at a local Publix.

They spotted Messi at Publix last night



He's officially a Florida Man pic.twitter.com/JS2HDmSPzc — Morning Brew ☕️ (@MorningBrew) July 14, 2023

Enjoying Publix is far from the only introduction Messi has received to life in South Florida in his short time stateside. He was also bestowed with the local honor of having a chicken sandwich named after him at Hard Rock Cafe.

Lionel Messi hasn't played a single game in MLS yet and already has his own signature chicken sandwich at the Hard Rock 😂



🐐 things pic.twitter.com/brOyUtaY7M — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) July 12, 2023

The "Messi Chicken Sandwich" will feature a Milanesa spin on chicken, a call back to the star's Argentinian roots, and is topped with melted provolone cheese, aioli, tomatoes and arugula.

As for soccer, an official date has not been announced but Messi is expected to make his on-pitch American debut later this month.