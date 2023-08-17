Al-Hilal have signed Morocco goalkeeper Yassine Bounou from Spanish side Sevilla on a three-year contract, the Saudi Pro League club said on Thursday.

The terms of the deal were not disclosed, but Spanish media reported Al-Hilal will pay €21 million ($22.8 million).

Bounou, 32, was Sevilla's first-choice goalkeeper, helping the Spanish team win two Europa League titles and Morocco to reach last year's World Cup semifinals in Qatar.

Bounou, commonly known as Bono, was reportedly a target for Real Madrid and Bayern Munich as a temporary stand-in for the injured Thibaut Courtois and Manuel Neuer.

The most successful club in Saudi Arabia and Asia, Al-Hilal have won 66 trophies including 18 domestic league titles and four Asian Champions League crowns.

Al-Hilal this week signed Brazil striker Neymar from Paris Saint-Germain.