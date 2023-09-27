Transfer Talk: Madrid, Barca going head-to-head for Williams

Athletic Club striker Nico Williams is reportedly attracting interest from both Real Madrid and Barcelona. Alvaro Medranda/NurPhoto via Getty Images

The summer transfer window has closed for Europe's top leagues, but there are still moves in the works and plenty of gossip swirling around. Transfer Talk brings you all the latest buzz on rumours, comings, goings and, of course, done deals!

TOP STORY: Williams tracked by LaLiga giants

Real Madrid and Barcelona are both interested in signing Athletic Club forward Nico Williams, according to Sport.

The 21-year-old Spain international is on the wishlist of both clubs, who are keeping close tabs on his contract situation after he entered the final 12 months of his deal in the summer.

Williams has so far stalled on signing an extension, and the Blaugrana are said to have already made contact with his representatives to be informed on his situation.

There is also believed to be interest from the Premier League, with Williams reported to have had offers to make the switch to England in the previous transfer window. With Williams' contract talks currently at a stand-still, interest could resurface as clubs outside of LaLiga explore signing him on a pre-contract agreement in January -- though any club would need to compete with both Los Blancos and Barcelona to have any chance of winning the race for his signature.

Williams scored six goals while assisting another four in 36 league appearances last season, and he has also found positive form for Spain of late, contributing to four goals in the recent European Championship qualifying matches against Georgia and Cyprus.

PAPER GOSSIP

- AC Milan are looking to move forward with contract talks for goalkeeper Mike Maignan, reveals Calciomercato. Talks are reported to have already begun with the 28-year-old's representatives, who are requesting a salary of €6 million per season on a new five-year contract until the summer of 2028. Maignan has been a key player for the Rossoneri since joining from Lille, making 58 total Serie A appearances.

- Full-back João Cancelo wants to stay at Barcelona beyond 2024, reports El Chiringuito TV. The 29-year-old Portugal international arrived at the club on loan from Manchester City this summer on Deadline Day, and it is believed that he could be signed on a permanent basis for a fee of €35m. Cancelo has been in bright form for manager Xavi Hernandez's side this season, having contributed to three goals in three LaLiga matches.

- Everton and West Ham United are among multiple Premier League sides interested in Shakhtar Donetsk defender Mykola Matviyenko, according to Teamtalk. The 27-year-old was previously on the radar of both Brentford and Brighton & Hove Albion, but any potential deal collapsed when he signed a new contract with his current club. His representatives are said to be exploring potential deals that would see him move to England's top-flight. Crystal Palace, Burnley and Sheffield United are also interested in his signature.

- Paris Saint-Germain are set to reward midfielder Warren Zaire-Emery with a new deal, says Fabrizio Romano. PSG want to make the 17-year-old a key part of their project going forward, and it is reported that they are close to reaching a full agreement with him that will see his contract extended at the Parc des Princes. Zaire-Emery was recently linked with Manchester City.

- AC Milan are keeping close tabs on the situation of RB Leipzig forward Benjamin Sesko, says Calciomercato. The Rossoneri are keen to land a highly rated forward prospect for the future, with the 20-year-old Slovenia international one of the latest names on their wishlist. Sesko joined Leipzig from Salzburg in the summer for a fee of €24m, and he has made an impressive start to his career in Germany, with three goals from his last four matches across all competitions.

- Australia international Nikita Rukavytsya is set to join A-League side Western United, according to Rob Cornthwaite. Capped 21 times by the Socceroos, the Maccabi Haifa striker posted on Instagram that he was jetting off to an undisclosed destination for the next eight months.