Al Ettifaq are ready to reduce the number of foreign players in their squad in order to sign Jesse Lingard, a source has told ESPN.

Lingard is training with the Saudi Pro League side, who are managed by Steven Gerrard, but has not yet signed a permanent deal.

Saudi league rules only allow for eight foreign players to be included in a matchday squad and Al-Ettifaq, who have 10, are looking at ways to move on at least one.

A source has told ESPN that Sweden international Robin Quaison and Brazilian winger Vitinho are two possible departures.

Gerrard is in charge of signing foreign players and has already brought in Jordan Henderson, Georginio Wijnaldum and Demarai Gray since taking over as boss in July.

Gerrard is keen to have Lingard as part of his squad. The 30-year-old former Manchester United forward played and scored in a friendly against Al Khaldiya earlier this month.

Lingard, who has also had interest from La Liga side Osasuna, has been without a club since leaving Nottingham Forest at the end of the season.

He has also spent time training with West Ham, where he had a successful loan spell in 2021, but a permanent move to Al-Ettifaq, who are seventh in the Saudi Pro League table six points behind leaders Al-Hilal, now looks most likely.

Lingard scored 35 goals in 232 appearances for United before leaving Old Trafford in 2022. He's been capped 32 times by England and was part of Gareth Southgate's squad which made it to the semifinals of the World Cup in Russia in 2018.