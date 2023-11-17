Xavi explains whether Barcelona have been impacted by negative comments in the media. (0:51)

Barcelona president Joan Laporta has declared his unwavering support for coach Xavi Hernández following criticism by the media.

Xavi, under pressure for his team's lacklustre performances, recently lashed out at the media for creating a negative atmosphere for his players.

Barça beat Alaves 2-1 on Sunday, but had lost the previous three games, including a 2-1 home defeat to Real Madrid in the Clasico.

"I want to make it very clear, just as [Barça sporting director] Deco and the directors of my board have, that we are completely on the side of our coach and that we are proud to have Xavi as coach for his professional and human quality," Laporta said on Thursday.

"Here, we are a close-knit group, we close ranks. At this moment it is very important to be together."

Barcelona president Joan Laporta has thrown his support behind coach Xavi Hernández. Pedro Salado/Quality Sport Images/Getty Images

Xavi led Barça to the LaLiga title last season -- his first full campaign in charge of the club after taking over in 2021.

Barça are third in LaLiga, four points adrift of fellow Catalan club Girona and two behind Real Madrid.

After Sunday's win, Xavi accused the media of unsettling his players.

"We are not going through the best moment and we are the first to be self-critical from within, but all this does not add and generates nervousness in the footballer that is not normal," Xavi said.

"We have not seen the best versions of the footballers because they do not play freely. Without doubt what the media say affects how the team plays. There is a negativity which is not good or positive at all."

His criticism of the media has only led to Xavi being mocked by journalists. "From here, from my humble platform, I apologise," Cadena Cope's El Larguero show director Manu Carreño said this week.

"I will not criticise FC Barcelona's game anymore if this is going to help Barça play better. And if we all do that, I believe that Xavi is guaranteed good results in the next games."

Barcelona are level on nine points with FC Porto at the top of Champions League Group H with two games remaining. Laporta insists Xavi and Barca are on the right track.

"We are well placed in the Champions League and LaLiga," he said. "Now we have a period in which the injured can recover and Xavi will have all the troops available. We are in it and the important thing is how it ends. We are working here to be strong in the final stretch."