Australia will donate part of their match fees from their World Cup qualifier against Palestine in Kuwait City on Tuesday towards humanitarian efforts in Gaza.

The team's donation will be a five-figure sum and will be made through the Professional Footballers Australia Footballers' Trust. The donation will be provided to Oxfam and will be matched by Football Australia.

The match between Palestine and Australia had been scheduled to be played in the West Bank, but officials switched the venue to the Jaber Al-Ahmad International Stadium in Kuwait after the outbreak of war between Israel and Hamas.

Israel have said that Hamas killed 1,200 people, and took around 240 hostages during an assault on Oct. 7. Gaza health authorities have said that more than 11,000 Palestinians have been killed in Israel's counteroffensive.

Australia, ranked 27th in the world and fourth in Asia, top their qualifying group following a 7-0 win over Bangladesh. World No. 96 Palestine are third after drawing with Lebanon.