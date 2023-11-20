Julien Laurens and Gab Marcotti discuss Richard Arnold's departure from Manchester United and what this might mean with Sir Jim Ratcliffe's imminent arrival as minority shareholder at the club. (1:46)

André Onana is hopeful of being fit for Manchester United's Premier League fixture with Everton on Sunday, a source has told ESPN, despite suffering an injury playing for Cameroon.

Onana returned to the UK on Sunday night after withdrawing from the Cameroon squad. He picked up a lower back injury during a 3-0 win over Mauritius in World Cup qualifying on Friday and will not play against Libya on Tuesday.

The goalkeeper will undergo medical tests with United staff this week before a decision is made about whether he is available to face Everton.

A source said Onana is hopeful of being fit for the game at Goodison Park because the injury is not thought to be a muscle strain, which would take longer to heal.

If Onana isn't passed fit to face Everton, United will give a debut to summer signing Altay Bayindir. The 25-year-old arrived in a £4.3 million ($5.4m) deal from Fenerbahce but is yet to feature his season.

He was a regular for Fenerbahce last season, making 40 appearances in all competitions, and played 90 minutes in Turkey's 3-2 win over Germany on Saturday.

Manager Erik ten Hag is already contending with injury problems ahead of the trip to Everton. Lisandro Martínez and Casemiro are long-term absentees and are not expected back until after Christmas.

Luke Shaw and Tyrell Malacia are nearing comebacks after long spells on the sidelines but Rasmus Højlund and Christian Eriksen are out after picking up injuries in the 1-0 win over Luton Town before the international break.

Jonny Evans will also be absent against Everton after picking up a muscle injury in the 4-3 defeat at FC Copenhagen.