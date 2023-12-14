Chelsea women's boss Emma Hayes has said Lauren James is coping with 'disgusting' online racist abuse directed at her in the aftermath of the side's 4-1 loss to Arsenal in the Women's Super League (WSL) on Sunday.

James was the target of abuse on social media after appearing to stand on Arsenal midfielder Lia Wälti in the second half.

"She's not in a good place if I'm honest," Hayes said when asked how James was coping.

"I think it's disgusting, the amount of abuse she's received from the public, from the media, from the press,"

"I think you have to realise for a young person in a day and age where social media is unbelievably vitriolic, some of the nasty language and labelling and name-calling I think goes over the edge."

Lauren James' stamp on Lia Wälti saw her become the target of online abuse. Getty

Hayes said the racist undertone to the abuse directed at James has taken a toll on her mental health.

"I don't see the same level of abuse attributed to other players in the league who've had their own challenging moments," she said.

"Some of the derogatory and misleading conversations that are happening during commentary, during the games, on social media, is something everybody should reflect on.

"We're talking about a young player here that's always working to learn in the background. I think it's fair to say that if I'm in her position, I'd be thinking that there is racial profiling going on."

On Wednesday, Chelsea released a statement condemning the abuse directed at James and pledged to take action against any individual they can identify.

Wälti too condemned the abuse, saying in a post on X: "I initially didn't want to say anything, but I can't look away. I absolutely can't stand any sort of abuse - online abuse and any other sort of discrimination is disgusting. No one gets better by putting others down!!!"

Chelsea's next game in the WSL comes against Bristol City on Sunday.