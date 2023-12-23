Open Extended Reactions

The winter transfer window hasn't re-opened in Europe yet, but there are moves in the works and plenty of gossip swirling around. Transfer Talk brings you all the latest buzz on rumours, comings, goings and, of course, done deals!

TOP STORY: Man United give up on Guirassy and look to En-Nesyri

Manchester United are tracking Sevilla striker Youssef En-Nesyri due to Stuttgart frontman Serhou Guirassy preferring a move to Tottenham Hotspur, reports The Sun.

The Red Devils are keen to add extra quality to their squad after enduring an underwhelming season so far, as they are out of Europe and the Carabao Cup while sitting seventh in the Premier League. With Rasmus Hojlund yet to score in league action, Man United had been looking at Guirassy -- who has scored 17 Bundesliga goals this term -- but the 27-year-old would prefer to join Spurs.

En-Nesyri is now the player being most seriously considered, with the 26-year-old possibly set to be available for around £16 million and having recorded nine goals and two assists across all competitions this season. That comes with Sevilla also being out of Europe and having little hope of qualifying for next year's continental competition as they currently sit 15th in LaLiga, in addition to facing financial struggles.

The Spanish club is looking to offload players to bring down their expenses, and En-Nesyri's impressive displays for Morocco in the most recent World Cup could add to his appeal.

Meanwhile, Stuttgart are already preparing for the possible departure of Guirassy, and Sky Sports Deutschland have reported that the Bundesliga club is looking to Braga's Simon Banza. The 27-year-old would be worth between €8m and €10m having recorded 13 goals and four assists in 24 appearances across all competitions this season.

Youssef En-Nesyri of Sevilla has emerged as Manchester United's top striker transfer target. Jesus Ruiz/Quality Sport Images/Getty Images

PAPER GOSSIP

- PSV Eindhoven have the option to make Sergiño Dest's loan move from Barcelona permanent for €10m, reports Diario Sport. The U.S. men's national team defender has impressed with the Eredivisie club but the option will only be triggered with the 23-year-old's go-ahead. Several other clubs are interested in signing him.

- Juventus are interested in a summer move for Bologna striker Joshua Zirkzee, as reported by Tuttosport, with the 22-year-old having a release clause worth €40m. There is also a clause that would see the Dutchman's former club Bayern Munich take half of any funds earned, and while Tuttosport's report suggests that Bayern aren't interested in re-signing Zirkzee, La Gazzetta dello Sport have stated that the Bundesliga giants want to bring him back to Germany.

- Internazionale fear competition from Manchester City and Juventus for Club Brugge winger Tajon Buchanan and Lille defender Tiago Djaló respectively, reports Tuttosport. Inter have held a long-term interest in the 24 and 23-year-old, but it is believed that the two clubs offering competition have more financial muscle.

- Arsenal are looking at Sao Paulo midfielder Pablo Maia as a possible alternative to Aston Villa's Douglas Luiz and Fulham's João Palhinha, according to FootballTransfers. They have primarily been focusing on the Premier League players, although deals for either of them would be complicated to complete.

- MLS clubs the Vancouver Whitecaps and Atlanta United are both keen on Olivier Giroud amid uncertainty surrounding the striker's situation at AC Milan, reports Calciomercato. The 37-year-old's current contract ends in the summer and has an option to be extended until 2025, although the Frenchman will only stay if he can have an important role.