Transfer Talk: Barcelona interested in River's Echeverri

The winter transfer window hasn't re-opened in Europe yet, but there are moves in the works and plenty of gossip swirling around. Transfer Talk brings you all the latest buzz on rumours, comings, goings and, of course, done deals!

TOP STORY: Barca could make bid on River's Echeverri

Argentina's rising star Claudio Echeverri is a wanted man across Europe, and Barcelona could be the first club to make a bid. That's according to Forbes, who believe River Plate's 17-year-old midfielder has confirmed he won't be signing a new deal at the Argentine club.

Echeverri rose to prominence during the recent U17 World Cup in November. Though the Argentines were knocked out in the semi-finals, Echeverri impressed with a quarter-final hat-trick against rivals Brazil.

The Blaugrana are keen to be the first club to make a move, though they hope River Plate will enable them to pay the player's release clause, believed to be €25 million, in installments.

They're not alone in their interest, though. Journalist Fabrizio Romano also reported that English sides Manchester City and Chelsea are interested and that both clubs are ready to pounce should Barca fail to sign him due to FFP issues.

PAPER GOSSIP

- Tottenham Hotspur have been told they'll have to part out £50m if they're serious about signing midfielder Conor Gallagher from Chelsea, according to the Sun. The 23-year-old has been a key player for Blues boss Mauricio Pochettino this season, but Spurs have expressed solid interest in the England international, intending to make a move for him at the end of the season. Spurs manager Ange Postecoglu would be looking to raise funds for the move by allowing Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg to leave for Fulham or Bayern Munich.

- The Saudi Arabian Pro League are hopeful of bringing Lionel Messi to the country from the MLS, according to AS. The director of the Saudi Pro League Michael Emenalo admitted that though it appears Messi might retire once his contract at Inter Miami comes to an end, the Saudis are hopeful of luring the 36-year-old Ballon d'Or and World Cup winner to join their league. "We know for sure that if Messi still has the desire and ambition to play and is willing to play in Saudi Arabia, we will be able to find him a club where he can show his ability," said Emenalo. "If he wants to come here, we will work hard to find him a club." Messi is under contract in the MLS until 2025, with Miami boasting an option of extending for a further year.

- Aston Villa have been told their interest in Juventus winger Samuel Iling-Junior could be worth pursuing, according to Football Insider. The 20-year-old star is also a target for Tottenham Hotspur going into the January transfer window, and it is believed a bid of around £17m would be enough for Juve to allow him to leave in the new year. The former Chelsea graduate has six appearances this season but is yet to start a game. Villa are keen to add two attacking players to their squad in January, and the England U21 international could be the first.

- Real Madrid are keen to bring Raphaël Varane back to LaLiga, and the Frenchman appears happy to return to his former club, according to AS. Los Blancos manager Carlo Ancelotti is scouring the transfer market for defensive cover but is a fan of Varane because the 30-year-old wouldn't need any time to settle in. Varane is unhappy in Manchester after being dropped by United manager Erik ten Hag, and it's believed he still has a house in the Spanish capital. Varane spent 10 seasons at the Bernabeu and could be available for as little as €10m. Bayern Munich are also interested.

- Crystal Palace are hoping to put off would-be suitors Arsenal, Newcastle United, Tottenham Hotspur, and both Manchester clubs for defender Marc Guehi with a sizable transfer fee, according to the Sun. The England centre-back is proving a popular target for some of England's top clubs, but the Eagles are hoping to avoid losing him in January. Newcastle and Spurs are both keen to bolster their injury-hit back lines as soon as possible, while Arsenal, City, and United are all on the lookout to strengthen at the back. It is more likely that Guehi will leave Selhurst Park next summer.