Ivory Coast's Galatasaray winger Wilfried Zaha has not been called up by coach Jean-Louis Gasset in the country's 27-man African Cup of Nations squad which was named on Thursday.

The 31-year-old, who moved to the Turkish Super Lig from Crystal Palace in the close season, has only played in two friendlies for Ivory Coast this year, missing their Cup of Nations qualifiers and last month's first round of World Cup qualifying.

Gasset has included Nottingham Forest's Serge Aurier, Ibrahim Sangare and Willy Boly plus Al-Ahli midfielder Franck Kessie and Trapzonspor winger Nicolas Pepe, who returns after a year's absence.

Hajduk Split's Ismael Diallo got a first call-up, while Union Saint Gilloise's Lazare Imani makes his second squad.

Forwards Sebastien Haller of Borussia Dortmund and RB Salzburg's Karim Konate also feature for the hosts, who face Guinea-Bissau in the tournament's Jan. 13 opener.

They also play Nigeria and Equatorial Guinea in Group A.

Squad :

Goalkeepers : Yahia Fofana (Angers SCO) Badra Ali Sangare (Sekhukhune United) Charles Folly (ASEC Mimosas)

Defenders : Serge Aurier (Nottingham Forest) Wilfried Singo (AS Monaco) Obite Ndicka (AS Roma) Ousmane Diomande (Sporting CP) Odilon Kossonou (Bayer Leverkusen) Willy Boly (Nottingham Forest) Ghislain Konan (Al-Fayha) Ismael Diallo (Hajduk Split)

Midfielders : Idrissa Doumbia (Al-Ahli Doha) Franck Kessie (Al-Ahli) Ibrahim Sangare (Nottingham Forest) Seko Fofana (Al Nassr) Jean Michael Seri (Hull City) Lazare Amani (Union Saint Gilloise)