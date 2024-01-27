Open Extended Reactions

Manchester City midfielder Jill Roord has suffered a rupture to her anterior cruciate ligament, the Women's Super League (WSL) club confirmed on Saturday.

The 26-year-old, who joined City from Wolfsburg in July 2023 in a £300,000 ($381,269) deal to become the club's record signing, suffered the injury during the team's Continental Tyres League Cup trophy win over Manchester United on Wednesday.

Roord has scored two goals and contributed two assists for City this season but now looks set to miss the remainder of the campaign.

"Jill will remain under the care of City's medical team and will begin her rehabilitation," the WSL club said in a statement.

"Everyone at City wishes her a full and speedy recovery."

Jill Roord joined Manchester City from Wolfsburg in a club record deal in July 2023. Matt McNulty/Getty Images

Roord is the latest high-profile female footballer to suffer a serious knee injury, following the likes of England captain Leah Williamson and Chelsea forward Sam Kerr who suffered an ACL injury while on a warm-weather training camp in Morocco on Jan. 7.

Increased workload, travel and insufficient rest have contributed to an increase in injuries, including ACL tears, among women's professional players, according to a report by global football players union FIFPRO.

City have not disclosed a date for when they an expect the Netherlands international to be able to return to the team.