West Brom and Wolves are forced back down the tunnel after supporters enter the pitch following disorder in the stands. (1:36)

Sunday's FA Cup match between West Brom and Wolves was temporarily halted as a result of fan trouble. DARREN STAPLES/AFP via Getty Images

The FA Cup match between West Bromwich Albion and Wolverhampton Wanderers at The Hawthorns on Sunday was temporarily suspended after supporters entered the pitch following disorder in the stands.

Violence broke out among supporters after Wolves forward Mateus Cunha put the visitors from the Premier League 2-0 up. Police then entered the crowd, causing the referee to prevent the match from restarting.

A message on the screens inside the ground read: "Please return to your seats. Entering the field of play is a criminal offence."

Wolves defender Craig Dawson attempted to calm supporters before the players and staff from both teams went down the tunnel as police attempted to resolve the situation.

West Brom defender Kyle Bartley was seen on the broadcast summoning his family down from the stands in question as the players left the field.

After a 38-minute break in play, the teams returned to the field before it was announced the game would resumed from the time the goal was scored.

Bartley was substituted for Erik Pieters when the game resumed.

West Brom and Wolves are local rivals, with the two teams separated by 11 miles in England's west Midlands. The game is referred to as the Black Country derby.

The game finished 2-0 with Wolves progressing to the FA Cup fifth round.

The English Football Association (FA) addressed the incident in a statement released after the game which described the incident as "completely unacceptable."

"Safety and security are of the utmost importance, and the behaviour of those involved is dangerous and inexcusable. We will be investigating these serious incidents alongside the clubs and the relevant authorities, and the appropriate action will be taken."

The delay prompted officials to push back the draw for the fifth round -- originally scheduled for just before Liverpool's game against Norwich City at Anfield on Sunday -- to halftime of that match.

Information from Reuters contributed to this report.