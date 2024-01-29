Transfer Talk: Barca close in on Swedish starlet Bergvall

Gab Marcotti reacts to Xavi's announcement that he will step down as Barcelona manager at the end of the season. (1:54)

The winter transfer window is now open in Europe, and there are plenty of moves in the works and gossip swirling around.

TOP STORY:

Barcelona are expected to have an official offer for Djurgardens midfielder Lucas Bergvall accepted next week, according to Fabrizio Romano.

The Catalan club, still reeling from Xavi Hernandez's confirmation that he will be stepping down as manager at the end of the season, has reportedly settled on a €7 million fixed fee for the 17-year-old, with €3m in potential add-ons.

Even though the deal is going to completed now, the Swede -- who made his senior international debut in January -- will not head to Catalonia until July.

There had been interest from various other big-name clubs across Europe in the talented teenager during recent months, but he has always been very clear of his desire to join Barcelona.

Bergvall was a regular feature for Djurgardens during the 2023 Allsvenskan campaign, often coming off the bench for the side that eventually finished fourth, scoring twice for them.

He also came off the bench in the first leg of their UEFA Europa Conference League qualifying defeat to FC Luzern earlier this term.

Bergvall will become the third Swedish player to represent Barcelona after Patrik Andersson, Henrik Larsson and Zlatan Ibrahimovic.

Swedish teen sensation Lucas Bergvall appears to be close to a dream move to Barcelona. Michael Campanella/Getty Images

PAPER GOSSIP

- AC Milan are attempting to sign Al Ahli centre-back Merih Demiral on loan until the end of the season, reports Sky Sports Italia, which adds that they are not looking to make the move permanent. There are obstacles to bringing in the 25-year-old, though, as he has a high salary, the Saudi Pro League club has not yet given permission for him to leave and the Turkey international has struggled with injuries.

- Bayern Munich could allow Joshua Kimmich to leave this month and Tottenham Hotspur may make a move to sign the midfielder if they fail to bring in Chelsea's Conor Gallagher, according to Football Insider. Ange Postecoglou's side have now prioritised the signing of a midfielder and Chelsea have demanded £80m for Gallagher, 23, while Kimmich, 28, could be available for between £40m and £60m.

- Brentford have reached an agreement with Club Brugge to sign winger Antonio Nusa, says Fabrizio Romano, with a deal in place for a move worth over €30m. The 18-year-old will stay with the Belgian club until June and then head to London, having also given the green light for the transfer despite receiving interest from various other clubs.

- Aston Villa have made an improved third offer to sign Middlesbrough forward Morgan Rogers, according to The Athletic, which adds that this offer is in the region of £15m, including add-ons. The 21-year-old is Villa's priority for the January transfer window and negotiations are continuing, with the Premier League club hopeful of closing the deal early next week.

- VfB Stuttgart have registered their interest in Florian Neuhaus with Borussia Monchengladbach and have already held discussions regarding the midfielder, reports Sport Bild. The move is likely to initially be a six-month loan and an option to make the deal permanent could follow, although no concrete negotiations have been held about how much that could cost.