Klopp's 60.7, Real Madrid's 15 and Harry Kane's 23: Stats

Another entertaining weekend of European club football come to an end with the major talking points being Jurgen Klopp announcing his decision to leave Liverpool at the end of the season and Barcelona's miserable run of form.

Chelsea and Liverpool have sealed a date for the Carabao Cup, while Manchester City got past Tottenham Hotspur in the 4th round of the FA Cup. Elsewhere in Spain, Real Madrid extended their La Liga unbeaten run to 15 games by beating Las Palmas, while Barcelona lost 5-3 to Villarreal.

Bayer Leverkusen dropped points in a draw with Borussia Monchengladbach but continue to top the Bundesliga table, while Harry Kane's 23rd goal ensured Bayern Munich stayed within two points of the leaders. In Serie A, Juventus, Napoli and Lazio played out draws, while Inter beat Fiorentina to remain on top.

ESPN's By The Numbers has the best stats from the weekend:

60.7%

Jurgen Klopp will leave as the most successful Liverpool manager of all time in terms of win ratio. His current win rate stands at 60.7%, above that of Kenny Dalglish (58.3%) and Bob Paisley (57.4%), although he's won fewer league titles at the club (one) than both Dalglish (three) and Paisley (six).

21

Darwin Nunez's tally of 21 goal contributions in 33 games this season in all competitions is already better than his tally from last season (19 in 42 games). He is the only player from Europe's top 5 leagues with 10+ goals and 10+ assists in all competitions this season.

31

Manchester United's Antony snapped a 31-game scoreless streak, the longest of his career; he had not scored since April 2023 vs Nottingham Forest

12

Chelsea's Cole Palmer has scored 12 goals in all competitions this season, trailing only Jude Bellingham's 18 for the most by a player 21 years or younger (among players for teams in Europe's top 5 leagues).

14

Liverpool are through to a record-extending 14th Carabao Cup Final appearance. They also hold the mark for most titles - 9. No other team has more than 10 appearances in the Cup final.

3

Barcelona have conceded three goals in the first minute of games this season. All other LALIGA clubs have combined to allow two (Real Madrid 1, Getafe 1). Barca also conceded five goals during their loss to Villarreal - the first time they've done that in a home LALIGA game since January 1963 (Real Madrid 5-1).

16

Lamine Yamal is the youngest Copa del Rey goalscorer in Barcelona's history. He's the youngest to score for any team in the Copa del Rey since Samuel Eto'o scored for Rayo Vallecano on Sept. 10, 1997 while 11 days younger than Lamine Yamal is today.

3

This is the 3rd time in the last 5 Copy del Rey tournaments that neither Barcelona nor Real Madrid have qualified for the semifinals.

55

Girona have moved back to the top of the LALIGA standings with 55 points. They are the 10th team in LALIGA history with 55 points through 22 games in a season; all previous nine teams went on to win the title. (Note: LALIGA adjusted format to 3 pts per win in 1995-96)

13

Sevilla has allowed 13 goals from set pieces this season in all competitions. Among the 98 teams from Europe's top 5 leagues this season, only Villarreal (15) has allowed more set piece goals.

15

Real Madrid have extended their LALIGA unbeaten streak to 15 games, the club's longest since a run of 18 from February to May 2021 (under Zinedine Zidane)

2

For the first time in the last 20 Serie A seasons (since 2004/05), AC Milan have failed to score two penalties in a single match in the top-flight.

1

Niclas Fullkrug gets his first Bundesliga hat trick with Dortmund. His last Bundesliga hat trick with any team came on Sept. 26, 2020 with Werder Bremen against Schalke.

19

Bayer Leverkusen is now unbeaten in 19 straight games in the Bundesliga; now the fourth longest streak to start the season in Bundesliga history (the record is 28 by 2013-14 Bayern Munich).

23

Harry Kane has 23 goals in 19 league games this season, the most among players in Europe's top 5 leagues in the 2023-24 season.

Messi-Ronaldo Watch

Lionel Messi's Inter Miami have failed to win in their last 10 games...their last win was back in September 2023. Meanwhile, Cristiano Ronaldo's Al Nassr had training camp in China, but their two friendlies had to be called off and the team is now back in Saudi Arabia.

