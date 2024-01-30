Open Extended Reactions

Pep Guardiola has confirmed Erling Haaland is fit to return for Manchester City against Burnley on Wednesday after nearly two months out with a foot injury.

Haaland hasn't featured since the 1-0 defeat to Aston Villa on Dec. 6. He resumed training during the trip to Saudi Arabia for the FIFA Club World Cup before Christmas.

Haaland, 22, has scored 19 goals this season despite missing the past 10 games and is set to return to the squad against Burnley this week.

"First time he is back," Guardiola told a news conference on Tuesday.

"We have all the squad, we are stronger. He is an important player for us."

Guardiola has previously suggested midfielder Kevin De Bruyne will be eased back in gently following a five-month absence with a hamstring injury but hinted Haaland might be ready to come straight back into the team at the Etihad on Wednesday.

Erling Haaland has missed the past 10 games with a foot injury . Photo by James Gill - Danehouse/Getty Images

"Haaland had a stress of the bone, so it is a completely different approach, but step by step," he said.

City face Burnley on the back of a seven-match winning run, including the 1-0 victory over Tottenham in the FA Cup on Friday.

Guardiola's team sit five behind leaders Liverpool at the top of the Premier League as they head into the second half of the season looking for a record fourth title in a row.

"It's one game at a time," Guardiola said.

"We made these [winning] runs in the past because it was just one game. It's Burnley, Burnley, Burnley.

"It doesn't matter what we have done in the past, but I am delighted we have almost all of the squad fit. [Manuel Akanji] is back. He trained really well without knee problems and John [Stones] as well.

"That is the best news for an important part of the season. Of course with the FA Cup and Champions League, it is important to have everybody."

Meanwhile, Guardiola has confirmed Kyle Walker will remain City captain despite revelations made about the England defender's private life.

Walker gave a media interview explaining his actions and apologising to his family. Guardiola said the 33-year-old will remain club captain.