Transfer rumors, news: Boniface tops Man Utd's striker search

Luis Miguel Echegaray wants to see more from Rasmus Højlund and Joshua Zirkzee following Man United's 1-1 draw with Ipswich town in Ruben Amorim's first game in charge. (1:54)

Manchester United have added Bayer Leverkusen striker Victor Boniface to their shortlist, while Ruben Amorim's side will also face competition from Liverpool in the race for Atalanta midfielder Éderson. Join us for the latest transfer news, rumours, and gossip from around the globe.

- Manchester United are interested in Bayer Leverkusen striker Victor Boniface, according to Sky Sports Deutschland's Florian Plettenberg. The 23-year-old is reported to be one of several options on their shortlist amid the search for a new No. 9, and it is believed that they could make an approach for him next summer. Boniface has continued his impressive form in the Bundesliga this season with six goals in 10 matches, though a recent injury sustained on international duty with Nigeria means he is set to be out of action until around January.

- An offer worth €60 million will be required to land Atalanta midfielder Éderson, says Nicolo Schira. Both Manchester United and Liverpool are said to be keen on signing the 25-year-old, who has also recently been linked with Manchester City, but it is reported that the Serie A club have made their intentions clear of only looking to consider proposals for him next summer. He has made 13 league appearances this season, scoring his second goal of the campaign in Saturday's 3-1 win over Parma.

- Real Madrid are willing to part ways with full-back Fran García in order to make way for Bayern Munich left-back Alphonso Davies, reports Sport. The LALIGA giants are reported to be open to accepting an offer worth between €15m and €20m for the 25-year-old, amid belief that Davies has already given the green light to a switch to the Santiago Bernabeu on a free transfer. Davies, 24, is set to enter the final six months of his contract at the Allianz Arena in January, when he will be free to discuss official terms on a pre-contract agreement with clubs outside of Germany.

- Bayern Munich midfielder Joshua Kimmich is close to extending his stay at the Allianz Arena despite previously being linked with Paris Saint-Germain, reports L'Equipe. It is believed that talks haven't progressed with PSG since their initial interest, and it looks as though the 29-year-old could now be considering staying put with the club he joined in 2015.

- AFC Bournemouth left-back Milos Kerkez is on the radar of Liverpool, according to TEAMtalk. The Reds are reported to see the 21-year-old Hungary international as a potential future successor to Andy Robertson, who will enter the final year of his contract next summer. It is believed that the Cherries are expecting to part ways with Kerkez before next season, but they will look to resist offers should they arrive in the January transfer window.