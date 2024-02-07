Open Extended Reactions

Transfer Talk: Bayern to exploit Barca's money woes with Araujo bid

The winter transfer window is now closed in Europe's top leagues, but there are plenty of moves in the works and gossip swirling around as we look ahead to the summer. Transfer Talk brings you all the latest buzz on rumours, comings, goings and, of course, done deals!

TOP STORY: Bayern look to Barca's Araujo

Bayern Munich are ready to step-up their interest in Barcelona centre-back Ronald Araújo, according to Sport.

It is reported that the Bundesliga champions have already set-up a strategy to land the 24-year-old, with an offer expected to be in the region of €100 million.

While the Uruguay international is a key player for the LaLiga club, Bayern believes that Barca will have no choice but to accept the proposal to help their current financial situation.

Bayern manager Thomas Tuchel sees Araujo as a vital part of his future project, and the Allianz Arena hierarchy are prepared to make him their marquee signing this summer on a contract that could be "more than double" what the Blaugrana are prepared to offer him.

The defender, whose representatives have already been contacted by Die Roten, has made 25 appearances across all competitions this season and it looks as though Barca could soon face a difficult dilemma regarding his future.

Bayern Munich are hoping that Barcelona's perilous financial state will help them seal a deal for world-class defender Ronald Araújo. Alex Caparros/Getty Images

PAPER GOSSIP

- The representatives of Real Madrid midfielder Toni Kroos have offered his services to Juventus, reveals Calciomercato. Kroos, 34, is set to be a free agent in the summer, but while it is reported that the Bianconeri were asked whether they could be open to a move for him, it is expected that he is more likely to sign a new contract at the Santiago Bernabeu.

- Talks are ongoing between Real Madrid and Lille over a move for defender Leny Yoro, reports Marca. Los Blancos are reported to be looking to sign a centre-back in the summer, and it is said that the Ligue 1 club are already aware of their interest in the highly rated 18-year-old. Their current demands are believed to be in the region of €60m, but the LaLiga side think that could be negotiated when he enters the final year of his contract in the summer.

- Liverpool are interested in Fulham and United States full-back Antonee Robinson, according to Football Insider. It is believed that the Reds' data analysis team have been impressed by the 26-year-old, and the club are now keeping close tabs on his situation ahead of a potential summer move. Robinson has registered four assists in 22 Premier League appearances this season.

- A deal is close to being struck by Fluminense for Arsenal winger Marquinhos, reports GE Globo. The 20-year-old is reported to be joining the Brasileiro Serie A club on loan until the end of the season, on a deal that will also include the option to be made permanent. He has played just 150 minutes of football across seven league appearances on loan at Nantes this season.