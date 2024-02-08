Open Extended Reactions

Ella Toone, Geyse and Melvine Malard model the new Stone Roses inspired Manchester United attire. Adidas

Manchester United have released a special collection of apparel inspired by one of the city's most famous and revered musical heroes, the Stone Roses.

With designs inspired by the paint-splattered artwork that adorned the legendary Mancunian band's eponymous debut album, the retro-infused collection includes various items of pre-match and warm-up kit, T-shirts, tracksuits, and of course, the obligatory bucket hat.

The artwork was originally created by Stone Roses guitarist John Squire, who formed the band along with frontman and vocalist Ian Brown in the early 1980s.

They later became a staple of the "Madchester" scene following the release of their first album in 1989 and have had a major influence on countless bands and artists ever since.

United have also marked the release of its Roses Are Red collection with a short film that features a small cast of fans and Reds past and present including Alejandro Garnacho, Marcus Rashford, and Gary Neville.