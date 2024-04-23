Sporting CP manager Ruben Amorim dismisses reports of him being in talks with Liverpool. (0:38)

Sporting CP head coach Ruben Amorim is remaining tight-lipped about his future following his short trip to London amid speculation he could take the reins at West Ham.

Amorim, 39, smiled at the cameras but refused to talk to reporters after landing at Lisbon airport in the early hours of Tuesday.

Amorim had travelled with his agent Raul Costa on a private jet to London after Monday's training session to reportedly discuss a potential move to West Ham.

The aim of the trip, according to Portuguese newspaper A Bola, was for Amorim and his agent to evaluate an official offer that he had received from West Ham earlier this month.

Sources have told ESPN that Amorim is one of the main candidates the east London club is considering to replace David Moyes.

A Bola add that West Ham's offer is more lucrative than Liverpool's.

Sources told ESPN that Amorim has a contract with Sporting until June 2026 with a €20 million ($21.3m) release clause set for foreign clubs.

He is considered one of the top candidates to succeed Jurgen Klopp at Anfield this summer after Xabi Alonso announced his intention to remain at Bayer Leverkusen next season.

Earlier this month, Amorim angrily denied reports he had held talks with Liverpool or any other club regarding his future.

Amorim previously said he could not guarantee that he would continue at Sporting next season.

Sporting are aware of Premier League clubs' interest in Amorim but the Portuguese outfit remains hopeful that the coach will continue managing the league leaders for a fifth straight season.

While Sporting have not started a search for Amorim's potential successor, the club is reportedly keeping an eye on the market.

Amrim's team are seven points clear of nearest rivals Benfica in the Primeira Liga and are also through to the Portuguese Cup final.

Sporting are back in action on Sunday when they face FC Porto in the league.