Julien Laurens explains the changes he expects France to make for their Euro 2024 semifinal vs. Spain. (1:26)

Will Mbappe keep his place in France's XI for semifinal vs. Spain? (1:26)

Open Extended Reactions

France coach Didier Deschamps has said Kylian Mbappé will "have to get used to" playing with a mask, suggesting the Real Madrid forward might have to do so "for a couple more weeks, or maybe months."

Mbappé broke his nose in France's opening game at Euro 2024 against Austria on June 17. He missed their next group game, with the Netherlands, but has played their subsequent matches against Poland, Belgium and Portugal wearing a protective facemask.

The France captain has described playing with a mask as "horrible" and "really annoying," saying it "limits your vision" and "the sweat gets blocked up."

Real Madrid's first competitive game of the season is the UEFA Super Cup with Atalanta on Aug. 14 -- after their three-game U.S. pre-season tour -- before they kick off their LaLiga campaign for 2024-25 four days later.

"We wanted him to rest as much as possible," Deschamps said, when asked about Mbappé's condition on Monday ahead of France's Euro 2024 semifinal with Spain.

"We would have loved to have had one more day to rest. We've done everything possible for him to do so, and I'm convinced that mentally he's in good condition."

Kylian Mbappé appeared to struggle with his face mask during France's quarterfinal win over Portugal. Emin Sansar/Anadolu via Getty Images

Mbappé has scored just one goal at the Euros, a penalty against Poland in the group stage, and was substituted in extra time during France's penalty shootout win over Portugal in the quarterfinals.

"He had a back problem, the mask, the blow to the nose," Deschamps said. "It could have been the end of the championship, but he is still with us. He is getting used to his new playing conditions and I am convinced that he will give his all.

"It's a new situation for Kylian, the fact that he has to wear a mask. It's a bit different, he doesn't see exactly the same. It's something you have to get used to.

"The bruise has disappeared and his nose is a little better every day. He's going to have to get used to it, and he's going to have to wear it for a couple more weeks or maybe months."

Champions Madrid travel to Mallorca on the first weekend of the new LaLiga season, before hosting Real Valladolid and then visiting Las Palmas.

The club have not yet made official when Mbappé will be presented as a Real Madrid player, after arriving on a five-year deal this summer.